FA Cup roundup: Boreham Wood through as Huddersfield stun Burnley

Non-league Boreham Wood made history by reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup thanks to a rousing victory over League One AFC Wimbledon . The Hertfordshire side, fourth in the National League, ousted the visitors 2-0 thanks to goals in each half by Tyrone Marsh and Adrian Clifton, sparking ecstatic scenes among 3,500 fans at Meadow Park.

“I’m on top of the world,” said Boreham Wood’s manager, Luke Garrard, who remains a cult hero at Wimbledon after making more than 100 appearances as a player.

“This is my biggest achievement as the manager here for six years. It’s full credit to the players, I can’t describe it. They threw everything at us but we are good defensively and well drilled.

“I feel for them, it was a proper FA Cup tie with the wind and rain. The players will, of course, enjoy tonight.”

Wimbledon failed to muster a shot on target against their accomplished hosts. Garrard had guided Boreham Wood into the third round for the first time last season before their progress was halted by Millwall in an empty ground – he said he was determined to go a step further this time to repay the loyalty of the club’s chairman, Danny Hunter, who, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, reassured staff by telling them immediately they would continue to receive their full salaries despite the club being forced to shut down. Hunter had to remortgage his house to cover the cost.

Adrian Clifton (far right) scores the second Boreham Wood goal. Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Observer

On Saturday, an excited capacity crowd cheered on Boreham Wood in driving rain and saw Marsh fire the hosts into the lead in the 10th minute with an emphatic volley from the edge of the area. Marsh was substituted later and his replacement, Clifton, scored within a minute of his arrival, flicking a cross by Jacob Mendy into the net at the near post. That confirmed a famous victory for Boreham Wood over a club who, in a previous incarnation in 1988, were responsible for perhaps the biggest cup upset in history.

Huddersfield , sixth in the Championship, marked the centenary of their solitary FA Cup triumph by knocking out top-flight Burnley – just as they did before lifting the trophy 100 year ago.

Matty Pearson’s late winning goal at Turf Moor secured a victory that was all the more impressive because the Premier League side had taken the lead through Jay Rodriguez.

Josh Koroma drew the teams level with 16 minutes left after a mislaid pass by Matt Lowton before Pearson headed in the decisive goal from a corner in the 87th minute. James Tarkowski spurned a glaring chance to save Burnley in stoppage time, heading over from close range.

Huddersfield’s manager, Carlos Corberan, refused to entertain talk of another cup triumph. “What is special is to be seven games without losing [in all competitions] but I cannot talk about the future,” he said. “To go seven games without losing means the players are playing really well. The challenge is to keep playing well.”

Huddersfield’s win was the latest setback in a season of woe for Burnley, who have not won since October and languish in the Premier League’s relegation zone. They were without nine players owing to injuries and Covid – and Sean Dyche was self-isolating at home, too – but were still able to send out a strong side. Corberan made 10 changes from his team’s last outing in the Championship.

“There are no excuses,” said Burnley’s assistant manager, Ian Woan. “We wanted to get the game on [despite the absences]. I’m sure we could have got the game off but that is not the way we work.

“We have to keep believing in what we do and hopefully get some bodies back for the next couple of weeks.”

Josh Koroma is congratulated by teammates after scoring Huddersfield’s first goal at Burnley. Photograph: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

League Two Hartlepool came from behind to spring a surprise by winning at home to Blackpool of the Championship. Graeme Lee’s side have beaten four teams from League One this season in the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy but they surpassed those achievements thanks to a winning goal from a teenage substitute, Joe Grey. The 18-year-old sealed victory two minutes after being introduced from the bench, firing into the net just after the hour to claim his second senior goal with his first touch of the match.

Blackpool had taken the lead through Keshi Anderson but the League Two team began turning the tables early in the second half when David Ferguson curled a shot into the net from the edge of the box.

Another League Two side against Championship opponents, Barrow, went to the wire in a chaotic tie at Barnsley , where the hosts prevailed 5-4 after extra time.

Leicester , the holders, made light of their many absences by dispatching Watford 4-1. Youri Tielemans, the scorer of the winning goal in last season’s final, opened the scoring from a penalty in the seventh minute before James Maddison increased their lead.

Watford struck back through João Pedro but goals by Harvey Barnes and Marc Albrighton made sure of the win.