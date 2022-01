Vic Fangio seemed to know his days with the Denver Broncos were numbered when he spoke with the media on Saturday night, and it turns out they were. The Broncos announced on Sunday morning that they have fired Fangio. The move comes on the heels of a 28-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Denver was surprisingly competitive in the game, but the decision on Fangio’s future was likely made before Week 18.

