NFL

Titans vs. Texans: Time, TV schedule, how to stream online

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
The Tennessee Titans will close out their regular season in Week 18 with a matchup against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The Titans have clinched the AFC South, their second straight division title, and now are looking to secure the No. 1 seed in the conference, which they can do with a win over Houston on Sunday.

The Texans have nothing to play for in this contest other than pride, as they sport a 4-12 record and have been eliminated from playoff contention.

These two teams last met in Week 11, when the Texans pulled off an upset over the Titans, 22-13. Here’s all the important information you need in order to tune in to the rematch in Week 18.

Who: Tennessee Titans (11-5) at Houston Texans (4-12)

When: Sunday, Jan. 9 at noon CST

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Watch: CBS (Andrew Catalon, James Lofton)

Stream: Live stream fuboTV (free 7-day trial)

Listen: WGFX 104.5 FM-The Zone (TEN), Sports Radio 610 AM/100.3 The Bull FM/Mega 101 FM (HOU), SiriusXM 385 (away broadcast) and 230 (home broadcast)

If you’re in the green in the broadcast map below, you’ll get Titans-Texans on television (via 506Sports.com).

This Derrick Henry update will leave Titans fans with mixed feelings

The Tennessee Titans will not get star running back Derrick Henry back before the playoffs. This weekend is set to be a huge one for the Tennessee Titans. If they are to defeat the Houston Texans on Sunday, they can officially clinch the top seed in the AFC and home field advantage throughout the playoffs. But, they will not have a huge piece of their offense back just yet.
Tennessee’s Bud Dupree charged with misdemeanor after postgame fight

Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreens hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title. Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his...
Tennessee Titans Player Charged With Misdemeanor Assault After Fight With Walgreens Employee

Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was recently issued a citation as he was charged with misdemeanor assault after a fight with a Walgreens employee in Nashville, according to ESPN. The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident took place on Sunday night at Walgreens after a verbal altercation between a 20-year-old male employee and some individuals who entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the employee and his phone. That led to a fight between Dupree and the employee, and Durpee left once the altercation was over.
What Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said about the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the team is aware of the misdemeanor assault charge against Bud Dupree and will monitor the situation. “Like always, we try to do everything we can to help our guys make great decisions on and off the field," Vrabel said Wednesday. "That’s my response. We’ll continue to monitor it, communicate with Bud and see how everything will eventually play out.”
Introduction to Another Rookie Quarterback Awaits

NASHVILLE – They did not have a crystal ball, but the Tennessee Titans got a good look at the future of the NFL this season when they studied opponents’ game film as part of their weekly preparation. Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans will provide one final glimpse.
Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans
Titans Cut Running Back, Wait to Bring Back Henry

NASHVILLE – Sure enough, the Tennessee Titans made some moves at running back Saturday. Not the one some expected, though. Jeremy McNichols was released and replaced on the active roster by defensive lineman Kevin Strong, who was signed off the practice squad. Strong’s promotion is necessary because two interior defensive linemen, Teair Tart and Naquan Jones, have been ruled out of Sunday’s game at Houston because of injuries.
Chiefs Playoff Scenarios: We Did the Math So You Don't Have To

Now that we're entering the final week of the 2021 regular season, the first-ever Week 18, the playoffs are approaching and the scenarios are finally starting to narrow into something comprehendible. There are still many different things that can happen, as eight different games this week can affect the Chiefs' seeding and potential wild card opponent. Let's take a look at both the most likely and most wild potential scenarios for the Chiefs heading into next week!
