Kirby Smart addresses impact of Georgia national title drought

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kirby Smart has already had great success at Georgia. However, the Bulldogs coach can become immortalized if he can become the man who ends the program’s long, painful national title drought.

Smart came close before, prior to Nick Saban making the shocking change of putting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the game and finding a miraculous victory. Ironically, it was Alabama that ended Georgia’s latest bid at ending the drought.

On Monday, Smart and Georgia can exercise their demons. The aforementioned loss in the title game. A drubbing in the SEC Championship earlier this year. Smart being unable to defeat Saban. It all goes away if Georgia can defeat Alabama in Indianapolis.

However, Smart doesn’t feel the weight of a championship drought on his shoulders. On Friday, the leader of the Bulldogs revealed that his team isn’t letting outside noise cloud their vision.

“I can’t feel it, I can’t say that I feel it,” Smart responded, when asked if he can feel how bad Georgia faithful wants a championship. “We work in a little bit of a bubble. We’re into work every day. I mean, I feel it probably more because of the people around my family, and being a Georgia person, and being connected to those people.

“But I can’t say that I actually feel it. I feel hot, cold, tired. Those things I feel. I don’t feel much as others.”

Kirby Smart would love nothing more than to lead the program that finally ends the drought. Still, he’s not letting the possibilities cloud his vision prior to kickoff.

Smart provides update on overall health of team

Kirby Smart is preparing for another shot at Alabama and Nick Saban. For Georgia to defeat the Crimson Tide, the Bulldogs need all hands on deck.

On Friday, Smart provided an update on the overall health of his team.

“We’ve had great practices. Knock on wood. We’ve got another one tomorrow, but we’ve had great health,” stated Smart. “No issues. We recovered, and the guys have practiced really hard. Done well.”

Evidently, Smart and the Bulldogs have been fortunate with the health of their squad. While many teams in college football have been stricken with COVID or a litany of injuries, Georgia is entering the national championship in great shape.

Defeating Alabama is already a tall task. If Georgia had to face them shorthanded, there would’ve been an even steeper mountain to climb.

Luckily, the Bulldogs are on the right track ahead of Monday’s showdown.