Jimbo Fisher explains plans for ESPN, Texas A&M film room

It may be the offseason for Jimbo Fisher, but the Texas A&M head coach is still fully focused on the current college football season. With the College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia taking place Monday night, Fisher is preparing to be on ESPN’s “Film Room” broadcast during the big game.

A part of ESPN’s MegaCast for the national championship, the film room broadcast – which will be live on ESPN2 – will provide fans with a unique viewpoint and perspective on the game from Fisher and his Texas A&M coaching staff. According to ESPN’s release, the film room will offer “Jimbo Fisher and his crew providing insight and analysis alongside ESPN college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek.”

Ahead of Monday night’s game, Fisher joined The Paul Finebaum Show and was asked how the film room broadcast was going to work.

“Well, we’re going to watch the game,” Fisher said. “We’re going to have our staff in there – offensive staff, defensive staff – and we’re going to narrate what we think going into the game, strategies, momentum swings and little key points. We’re going to try and educate fans on the way a coach would think, or what you would think before a drive or after a drive, during a drive or how you call the game.

“It’s a thought process and gives a whole different perspective for a lot of folks.”

Fisher coached Texas A&M to an 8-4 season in 2021, which was highlighted by a 41-38 win over top-ranked Alabama on Oct. 9. The win by Fisher and the Aggies made him the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat his former boss.

