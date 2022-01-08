ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimbo Fisher explains plans for ESPN, Texas A&M film room

By Tyler Mansfield about 8 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
Photo Credit: Getty Images

It may be the offseason for Jimbo Fisher, but the Texas A&M head coach is still fully focused on the current college football season. With the College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia taking place Monday night, Fisher is preparing to be on ESPN’s “Film Room” broadcast during the big game.

A part of ESPN’s MegaCast for the national championship, the film room broadcast – which will be live on ESPN2 – will provide fans with a unique viewpoint and perspective on the game from Fisher and his Texas A&M coaching staff. According to ESPN’s release, the film room will offer “Jimbo Fisher and his crew providing insight and analysis alongside ESPN college football analyst Dusty Dvoracek.”

Ahead of Monday night’s game, Fisher joined The Paul Finebaum Show and was asked how the film room broadcast was going to work.

“Well, we’re going to watch the game,” Fisher said. “We’re going to have our staff in there – offensive staff, defensive staff – and we’re going to narrate what we think going into the game, strategies, momentum swings and little key points. We’re going to try and educate fans on the way a coach would think, or what you would think before a drive or after a drive, during a drive or how you call the game.

“It’s a thought process and gives a whole different perspective for a lot of folks.”

Fisher coached Texas A&M to an 8-4 season in 2021, which was highlighted by a 41-38 win over top-ranked Alabama on Oct. 9. The win by Fisher and the Aggies made him the first former Nick Saban assistant to beat his former boss.

ESPN announces MegaCast plan for national championship game Monday night

There will be plenty of ways for fans to watch next Monday night’s College Football Playoff national championship game between No. 1 ranked Alabama and No. 3 Georgia. ESPN announced Thursday its MegaCast plan for the big game, which will provide multiple broadcasts from various viewpoints all across the network.

When Alabama and Georgia kickoff at 8 p.m. ET on Monday from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, ESPN will have plenty of ways for fans to watch. While the main telecast will take place on ESPN, there will be film room broadcast with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher on ESPN2. Along with those two channels, ESPNU will feature the game’s command center, and ESPNews will have the AT&T 5G Skycast.

In addition to the ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPNews presentations of the national championship, ESPN Deportes will offer a Spanish broadcast, the SEC Network will have the Georgia and Alabama hometown radio broadcasts and ESPN Radio will air the national radio broadcast. The ESPN App will also feature more ways to watch.

ESPN’s main telecast will feature college football analysts Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call, while reporters Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will be working from the sidelines. Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge will be on the ESPN Radio national broadcast.

Comments / 0

