Details of Txiki Begiristain's Conversations With Agents of Man City Stars Following Carabao Cup Exit Revealed

By Vayam Lahoti
 2 days ago
After cruising past Wycombe Wanderers in the third-round, the reigning top-flight champions' quest for their fifth successive Carabao Cup triumph was halted by David Moyes' men, as West Ham beat Manchester City on penalties after a goalless draw at the London Stadium.

Guardiola had made a series of changes to the lineup against the Hammers, who caused unrest to the visitors and put in a solid defensive display against the likes of Raheem Sterling, Cole Palmer and Riyad Mahrez in attack.

However, despite having the edge in attack on paper against the east Londoners, City lacked their usual spark up top over the course of 120 minutes - which sent the tie to penalties with replays scrapped from the initial stages of the Carabao Cup this year to help prevent fixture congestion.

The Hammers went on to claim a statement win against the five-time Premier League champions, who saw Phil Foden miss their opening penalty saved by Alphonse Areola to give the hosts an early advantage in the shootout.

As per Sam Lee of The Athletic, Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain held conversations with some players' representatives last autumn, following the club's exit from the Carabao Cup, that they would have to be more patient for minutes in the subsequent months.

It is understandable that the latter stages of the Carabao Cup would have been an ideal way to provide game time to the likes of Nathan Ake and Oleksandr Zinchenko - still not indispensable members of the squad - as well as academy stars such as Cole Palmer and James McAtee.

There were eyebrows raised when Manchester City named a rather strong lineup to face Swindon Town in the FA Cup on Friday evening, with many amongst the fanbase suggesting that a few academy stars should perhaps been used from the off against the League Two outfit.

However, the relentless run of games in the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup will surely Guardiola hand minutes to all members of the first-team squad to keep everyone happy - something the Catalan boss has managed to achieve during his five-and-a-half year reign at the Etihad Stadium.

