The Vechain price analysis is bearish today. Support for VET/USD is present at $0.070. Resistance is found at $0.078. The Vechain price analysis is bearish as it shows VET/USD value has been reduced up to $0.072 today, as the bears have been availing chances for dominating the price function. The past week had been highly favorable for the bears as there was a constant downtrend. The price has come down to five months lowest level after 24th July, as the bearish trend is at its peak. The current scenario is not so supportive for the crypto pair as the price has been undergoing a gradual decline again since 5th January.

