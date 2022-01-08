ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upcoming 'Taste America' event supports Chicago restaurants in COVID-19 pandemic survival

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

The pandemic has been less than kind to the restaurant industry, especially small businesses.

But this week, the Taste America culinary series is set to return to Chicago.

It's part of a multi-city effort by The James Beard Foundation to support independent restaurants and help them survive the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chef Darnell Reed from Luella's Southern Kitchen joined ABC7 to discuss the series. He talked about the Taste America event and how purchase tickets. He also discussed how he worked to create the menu. Vaccinations cards are required for entry.

