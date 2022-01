CAMARILLO, Calif. — On October 6, 2021, a call came into the Ventura County Sheriff’s communication center, where 911 calls come in. The out-of-state caller was a woman from the Veteran’s and Military Crisis Line. She said she had a veteran on the line who lived in Camarillo and was threatening suicide with a knife. Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputy Marco Garibay and two of his partners responded to the subject’s apartment.

VENTURA COUNTY, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO