ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Defending the incumbent: Gleyber Torres in 2022

By Joshua Diemert
Pinstripe Alley
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve spilled a lot of ink around the question of who should play shortstop for the Yankees in 2022. I myself just wrote about how I think Matt Chapman has real potential to fill the position, along with the clear upgrades in free agency like Carlos Correa and Trevor Story. And...

www.pinstripealley.com

Comments / 0

Related
elitesportsny.com

Rachel Balkovec to manage Yankees’ Low-A Tampa Tarpons

Rachel Balkovec just shattered one of baseball’s glass ceilings. New York Yankees minor league hitting coach Rachel Balkovec is moving onwards and upwards. Per Lindsey Adler, Balkovec is set to shatter one of baseball’s many glass ceilings and become a minor league manager. Her charge? The Yankees’ Low-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Yankees News

The New York Yankees appear to have made some pretty cool minor league baseball history on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from The Athletic, the Yankees will have a female manager at the low-A ball level in 2022. Lindsey Adler reports that the Yankees have hired minor league hitting...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Andrelton Simmons
Person
Carlos Correa
Person
Gio Urshela
Person
Brian Cashman
Person
Matt Chapman
Person
Corey Seager
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Yankees almost acquired Mets Cy Young candidate

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets rarely connect on trades. Being from the same area- and one with highly contentious fanbases- it makes sense that the two clubs would do everything in their power to not help one another. That’s why many have found the recent speculation swirling around a possible Jeff McNeil-Gleyber Torres deal between the two New York clubs hard to believe. However, according to a recent rumor via MLB Trade Rumors, the Yankees and Mets were quite close to a trade recently. In fact, SNY’s Andy Martino said that the two clubs nearly agreed to a deal involving this Cy Young-caliber ace.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees reportedly make history with Rachel Balkovec promotion

The New York Yankees appear to be blessed with a fast-rising talent in their management pipeline in Rachel Balkovec, and they don’t intend on holding her back. Balkovec, who began her Yankee journey in late 2019 as a minor-league hitting coach with the intent of making her debut in Spring Training 2020, became the first woman to hold a full-time position in that vein when her contract was finalized.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Incumbent#Andrelton
Pinstripe Alley

The legacy of the underappreciated Al Downing

Most baseball fans remember Al Downing as the answer to the trivia question, “Who surrendered Henry Aaron’s 715th home run?” What Downing is lesser known for is that he was a very good pitcher for the Yankees in the 1960s and due to a combination of factors, saw some stellar performances fly under the radar. Yet despite the historical link to Aaron, perhaps his most important connection to baseball history is that he was the first African-American pitcher for baseball’s most storied franchise. Furthermore, that connection is more than just a trivial note in baseball history, as it’s still a relevant issue in the game some six decades later.
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

Report: Yankees to make history, will appoint first-ever professional female manager

This is no publicity stunt. According to a report by The Athletic, the New York Yankees are prepared to name 34-year-old Rachel Balkovec as manager of the club’s Single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons. Balkovec, who has been involved in professional baseball since 2012, boasts an extensive and impressive resume around the game and would become the first-ever female manager in affiliated baseball.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

How should the Yankees approach a hypothetical expansion draft?

Over the past couple of years, expansion has been widely discussed in the sports media circuit. During the height of the pandemic shutdown, MLB Trade Rumors decided to have some fun with the topic and ran polls asking its readers which players they thought each team should protect in a hypothetical expansion draft. Our very own Peter Brody, meanwhile, tackled the question himself, selecting four players (Aaron Hicks, Luke Voit, Zack Britton, and Jonathan Loáisiga) to go along with the 12 players that MLB Trade Rumors decided were “automatic” inclusions.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Yankees Rumors: NYY chasing surprise name to replace Eric Chavez

Apparently, the New York Yankees‘ requirements for their recently-vacated assistant hitting coach gig are as follows: the new hire must be an analytically-inclined former ballplayer, and the new hire must also make all the rest of us feel extremely old. The Bombers thought they’d solved this conundrum about two...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Bob Turley, one remarkable season, and the glamorization and pitfalls of overuse

On Wednesday I wrote an article about the Yankees 1958 World Series victory. While researching that piece, I came across a legendary pitching performance from Bob Turley that I had never heard about before. During the regular season, Turley threw 245.1 innings en route to winning his first (and only)...
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Andrew McCutchen

The Yankees entered this offseason with centerfield identified as one of the chief areas of concern. Aaron Hicks is working back from wrist surgery to correct a torn tendon sheath that cost him the majority of the 2021 campaign. And even if he reports to camp fully fit, his extensive injury history hardly inspires confidence he can make it through a full season unscathed. While he’s no longer a full-time centerfielder, might the Yankees look to reconnect with old friend Andrew McCutchen?
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Cameron Maybin was an unexpectedly important player for the 2019 Yankees

Former Yankees (and a host of other MLB teams) outfielder Cameron Maybin announced his retirement via Twitter this past Monday. Although likely best remembered for bouncing around the league over a 15-year career and going the other way in trades for star players, Maybin was a key player for the Yankees in 2019. His stint in the Bronx is certainly worthy of a look back now that he’s decided to move on to, in his words, the “next chapter.”
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Interview with Yankees minor league hitting coach Jake Hirst, part two

Yankees minor league hitting coach Jake Hirst recently took the time to speak with Pinstripe Alley on a variety of topics. In part one of the interview, he discussed his path to the Yankees organization along with his work with current Yankees hitting coach Dillon Lawson. Below the discussion continues as he talks about the communication that comes with players moving through the system, the automated strike zone being used at the Low-A level and a few players who he thinks are strong breakout candidates in 2022.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 1/9/22

Baseball news continues to be scant, so let’s turn to the gridiron, where the NFL is wrapping up its final week of the regular season. The local teams are, of course, laughably distant from the postseason picture, but hey, maybe another one strikes your fancy. Thanks to the new format, there are still a few more playoff spots to decide (I look forward to that, uh, joy with baseball). More likely, there are still some fantasy implications. So best of luck!
NFL
Pinstripe Alley

Bill Skowron joins the all-time team of complementary greats

It’s time for the fourth segment of our all-time team of complementary greats. Our corner outfield is already set with Tommy Henrich and Bob Meusel, behind the plate there is Elston Howard providing that pop. Now, we select the team’s first baseman straight from the 1950’s. The fourth member of our squad is the late Bill Skowron.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 1/9/22

SNY | Andy Martino: Trades between the crosstown rival Yankees and Mets, are rare, but the two teams were apparently on the verge of a major deal 2019. At the time, the Yankees were close to acquiring right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler, but another player involved failed their medical exam, scuttling the deal. The Mets’ Brodie Van Wagenen was a bit of an unorthodox GM, though, so perhaps the future of Yankees-Mets trades will remain limited. Wheeler was never traded by the Mets, instead signing as a free agent with the Philadelphia Phillies, with whom he placed second in the NL Cy Young voting in 2021. Wheeler finished 2019 with a 3.48 FIP in 195.1 innings, both marks that probably would have helped the Yankees.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy