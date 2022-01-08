Defending the incumbent: Gleyber Torres in 2022

The New York Yankees and the New York Mets rarely connect on trades. Being from the same area- and one with highly contentious fanbases- it makes sense that the two clubs would do everything in their power to not help one another. That’s why many have found the recent speculation swirling around a possible Jeff McNeil-Gleyber Torres deal between the two New York clubs hard to believe. However, according to a recent rumor via MLB Trade Rumors, the Yankees and Mets were quite close to a trade recently. In fact, SNY’s Andy Martino said that the two clubs nearly agreed to a deal involving this Cy Young-caliber ace.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO