Defending the incumbent: Gleyber Torres in 2022

SNY | Andy Martino: Trades between the crosstown rival Yankees and Mets, are rare, but the two teams were apparently on the verge of a major deal 2019. At the time, the Yankees were close to acquiring right-handed pitcher Zack Wheeler, but another player involved failed their medical exam, scuttling the deal. The Mets’ Brodie Van Wagenen was a bit of an unorthodox GM, though, so perhaps the future of Yankees-Mets trades will remain limited. Wheeler was never traded by the Mets, instead signing as a free agent with the Philadelphia Phillies, with whom he placed second in the NL Cy Young voting in 2021. Wheeler finished 2019 with a 3.48 FIP in 195.1 innings, both marks that probably would have helped the Yankees.
