Marginal Risk for Severe Storms on Sunday for Portions of Central Alabama

We are monitoring the possibility for severe weather that will start on Wednesday that will continue until early Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "slight risk" which is level 2 out of 5 for areas north of a line from Grove Hill to Montgomery to Roanoke. For the rest of the state which is south of that line, there is a “marginal risk" which is a level 1 out of 5.

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL ・ 13 DAYS AGO