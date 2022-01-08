Destiny Dimensions

NEW TO PLEX! Oliver Simonsen’s animated feature, The Absurd, Surreal, Metaphysical and Fractured Destiny of Cerebus the Aardvark must’ve been a Herculean feature to create. The fantasy opens with Cerebus (John Di Crosta), a short, grey fuzzy aardvark with a sword, confronting Necross the Mad (Michael Petranech), an evil wizard bent on destroying the universe. The chain of events leading up to this is told in flashback, where the hero aardvark’s brawl in a tavern brings him to the attention of G’ar and T’ar (Yuell Newsome in a dual role). They lead a splinter group of Pigts, a tribe that awaits the return of a giant pig god.
