Destiny Dimensions

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe cannot even begin to fathom the enormity and capability of our God. Many times we limit...

www.tribnow.com

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
rangerreview.com

Every person deserves to carve out their own destiny

As an “Alberta clipper” descends today and “whiteouts” are being reported all over the area, one rather wishes a “white out” could descend over all the discussions and issues facing us these days in our country as we step over the threshold into 2022. The Corona virus numbers continue to grow and we are now over 800,000 recorded deaths from the disease. The opioid crisis has receded into the background but is still taking lives in the hundreds of thousands yearly. What saddens is that opioids are pain killers and people who take them are desperate to ease the pain of injury and disease. It is a cruel deception when these people are then destroyed by the very thing they hoped would help them.
GLENDIVE, MT
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
Indy100

Pope reveals that 3 words are key for successful marriage and people’s guesses were hilarious

What makes a successful marriage? Pope Francis believes that it ultimately boils down to three words.On Sunday, the 85-year-old told a crowd at The Vatican that the three key words used in every successful marriage are “please,” “sorry,” and “thank you.”Pope Francis claimed the three words are crucial to ending arguments and sustaining a couple’s mutual love and respect.The pontiff has spent years counseling husbands and wives so it makes sense he’s learned a few things that make a partnership last.Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter“How many times, unfortunately, conflicts originate within the domestic walls due...
Telegraph

Don’t play the God card with the unvaccinated, Justin Welby

Most of the time, people criticise the Church of England generally and the Archbishop of Canterbury in particular for not talking enough about Jesus. “Too much politics,” his critics say. “Not enough religion”. Well, they should be happy now because the Archbishop has brought Jesus right into the middle of the hottest political subject of the day by intimating that Jesus would have got vaccinated.
Grazia

It’s None Of The Pope’s Business If People Don’t Want Children

The Catholic church has, historically, quite enjoyed telling women what to do with their bodies. And in a pretty on-brand announcement, Pope Francis claimed that couples who would rather have pets than children are ‘selfish’. Speaking to an audience at the Vatican he preached: ‘Today… we see a...
ETOnline.com

Candice Murley, TikTok Star, Dead at 36

Candice Murley, who entertained the world of TikTok with her dancing and cooking videos, has died. She was 36. According to an obituary posted by a funeral home in Murley's hometown of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, Murley died at her home on Jan. 2. While Murley's cause of death has...
The Week

Vatican announces new restrictions on Latin Mass

A Vatican document released Saturday imposed further restrictions on the pre-Vatican II liturgy, including a prohibition on listing Latin Masses in parish bulletins, Reuters reports. This document clarifies certain questions raised in response to the Pope Francis' July decree Traditionis Custodes. This decree reversed the policy of Francis' predecessor, Benedict...
Fox News

Pope Francis should let Catholics pray like Catholics

A growing share of Americans—three in 10—identify as "none." Or, none of the above when asked about their religious affiliation. Houses of worship are emptying, and those still left in the pews probably expect their spiritual shepherds to welcome more prayer, not less. It's what makes Pope Francis's...
Hypebae

"Dry Dating" Predicted To Be a Popular Trend in 2022

Consider starting off the new year with a new healthy dating habit: “dry dating,” the act of ditching drinking on dates and being sober-minded. Dating app Bumble has even reported it as a new trend for 2022. According to Bumble, 54% of single people are being more mindful...
Film Threat

The Absurd, Surreal, Metaphysical and Fractured Destiny of Cerebus the Aardvark

NEW TO PLEX! Oliver Simonsen’s animated feature, The Absurd, Surreal, Metaphysical and Fractured Destiny of Cerebus the Aardvark must’ve been a Herculean feature to create. The fantasy opens with Cerebus (John Di Crosta), a short, grey fuzzy aardvark with a sword, confronting Necross the Mad (Michael Petranech), an evil wizard bent on destroying the universe. The chain of events leading up to this is told in flashback, where the hero aardvark’s brawl in a tavern brings him to the attention of G’ar and T’ar (Yuell Newsome in a dual role). They lead a splinter group of Pigts, a tribe that awaits the return of a giant pig god.
Rutland Herald

Dinosaur World Live! Puppeteering takes on a huge dimension

Miranda, the daughter of paleontologists, grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a remote island. But today she’s bringing them to a theater near you. The remarkably life-like dinosaurs in Dinosaur World Live! include every kid’s favorite like Tyrannosaurus rex and triceratops, built to life-like proportions and puppeteered into reality.
RUTLAND, VT
tribnow.com

Wrapping or painting very young tree trunks

Many are buying young trees this time of year. They’re taken home, planted and watered. Then, concerned about our hot summers, owners’ thoughts turn to wrapping the trunk to prevent disease/pests, as well as protect the bark from overheating and damaging the tree, particularly with regard to hardwoods, and double especially with thin bark hardwoods. Despite the logic and literature suggesting…
tribnow.com

Annual Freedom March Jan. 17

Martin Luther King Jr. Day is Jan. 17, and the annual Freedom March will be held. The march will begin at 9:30 a.m. Jan. 17 at Cottrell Chapel C.M.E. Church, located at 1104 Searcy Street. Attendees are welcome to bring their ATVs, antique cars or trucks, luxury cars or trucks, dune buggies or side-by-sides; no horses are allowed, though. Motorcycle clubs can meet at Oaklawn Park at 9 a.m. to…
