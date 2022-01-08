ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identical twins who played Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma in Friends are unrecognisable 19 years on

By Amanda Devlin
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago

ROSS and Rachel’s baby Emma in Friends is unrecognisable 19 years on.

Fans might be surprised to discover the infant was actually played by a set of identical twins.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BxV0C_0dgLfhkz00
Ross and Rachel’s baby Emma was played by identical twins Cali and Noelle Sheldon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTEkU_0dgLfhkz00
They look totally different

Now all grown up, the stars Cali and Noelle Sheldon recently appeared in horror film, Us.

The twins played the role of Emma and they recently turned 19 – how old does that make you feel?!

To celebrate the milestone they posted sweet messages to each other on social media with Cali calling her sister her “soul mate” and “bestie”.

They first appeared as the child of Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer’s characters on the show in 2003, and starred until the sitcom ended a year later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQy5y_0dgLfhkz00
Noelle Sheldon, 17, who played baby Emma in Friends referenced a funny quote from the show on Instagram

In 2020, Noelle made a joke about episode four of season 10, which had Chandler saying “Hi Emma. It’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”

Uploading a snap photoshopped to look like she was inside the Friends’ coffee shop Central Perk, she joked: “Just woke up from the best nap of all time, happy 2020!! (ft. my poorly done photoshop).

“Hope everyone has an excellent year full of family, friends, and laughter!!”

Since their Friends role, they have kept busy with a number of roles in short films, and their latest casting looks very interesting indeed.

Cali and Noelle were cast in their first feature film called Us, which is a horror thriller starring Elizabeth Moss, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke.

A poster for the film was shared on Twitter by director Jordan Peele, who won an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his film Get Out.

Cali and Noelle got the Friends job after their mum read on a twin parenting blog that many film and TV productions seek out twins for acting jobs due to the time restraints on young actors.

The twins don’t remember their time on the show, but their parents tell them that all the stars of the sitcom were “really nice.”

Noelle previously told Bustle about playing Emma: “A lot of people in our school watch it, and most of them know we were in it, so they think that’s pretty cool.”

Their mum Gretchen Sheldon added: “Everyone was really, really nice to Noelle and Cali, and treated them like little princesses on the set.

“[Friends] was filmed before a live audience, and Cali and Noelle would come out, and they would be waving and engaging with the live audience. It was a lot of fun.”

They aren’t the only Friends stars to leave fans wondering where they are nowadays.

Remember Janice, Gunther and Tag? Here’s what the Friends supporting cast look like now.

Previously, we revealed the nine stars you had no idea were almost cast in Friends.

And we also told how Monica and Chandler moved into the Home Alone house – and nobody noticed for 12 years!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03myk4_0dgLfhkz00
Cali and Noelle Sheldon starred as Emma from 2003 until the sitcom ended a year later

Comments / 11

