Originally Posted On: https://www.prestigewashrooms.co.uk/blog/post/the-right-way-to-install-toilet-paper-hang-it-over. Did you know there is a right and wrong way to hang toilet paper? It just isn’t good enough to hang the paper straight out of the toilet roll holder, at least not if you want your employees to be able to work smarter and harder. The most essential “roll” in your business may not be the kind you think. We don’t mean wrapping paper or notebook paper (though we could talk about those and other types of rolls for a very long time). What we’re talking about is the humble toilet paper roll. Its purpose is simple: to aid and abet on-site bathroom users as they, uh, perform their duties.

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 DAYS AGO