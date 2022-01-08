ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa won’t abide by federal COVID-19 mandate

By Rick Keller
q957.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDES MOINES, IA (AP) — Friday the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments related to the OSHA Vaccine Mandate and has...

q957.com

Comments / 243

Nick Chapman
1d ago

mandates are for 2 men going out to dinner. this isn't New York city where ppl are living on top of ppl like rats. individual states can and should govern themselves. BRAVO Kim Reynolds

Reply
54
make mullets great
1d ago

Thank you Governor Reynolds ! At least someone is fighting for our freedom. We need more people like her in office who don't cower down to tyranny.

Reply(25)
52
Kurt Watson
1d ago

Hey...Iowa sheep that disagree with freedom ...Go get your boosters, continue wearing your masks, and go hide. For you, Ignorance is Strength. Keep in mind, every booster you take, lessens your God-given immunity and brings you closer to death....and distances you from God. Good luck!

Reply(11)
41
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Iowa Health
City
Des Moines, IA
ABC News

Golden Globes 2022 winners: Complete list

The winners for the 2022 Golden Globes were announced Sunday. The awards show wasn't televised or streamed this year and featured no red carpet or audience. Instead, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) held a "private event" at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, and revealed winners on social media and via press release.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rod Roberts
Person
Kim Reynolds
The Associated Press

Nearly 8,000 detained in Kazakhstan amid unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — The authorities in Kazakhstan said Monday that nearly 8,000 people were detained by police during protests that descended into violence last week and marked the worst unrest the former Soviet nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday described the...
PROTESTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy