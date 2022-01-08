Iowa won’t abide by federal COVID-19 mandate
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — Friday the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments related to the OSHA Vaccine Mandate and has...q957.com
DES MOINES, IA (AP) — Friday the U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments related to the OSHA Vaccine Mandate and has...q957.com
mandates are for 2 men going out to dinner. this isn't New York city where ppl are living on top of ppl like rats. individual states can and should govern themselves. BRAVO Kim Reynolds
Thank you Governor Reynolds ! At least someone is fighting for our freedom. We need more people like her in office who don't cower down to tyranny.
Hey...Iowa sheep that disagree with freedom ...Go get your boosters, continue wearing your masks, and go hide. For you, Ignorance is Strength. Keep in mind, every booster you take, lessens your God-given immunity and brings you closer to death....and distances you from God. Good luck!
Comments / 243