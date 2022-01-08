Marginal Risk for Severe Storms on Sunday for Portions of Central Alabama

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of our listening area by the National Weather Service in Birmingham:. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tuscaloosa, southeastern Pickens and northern Greene Counties through 1145 PM CST... At 1108 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Johnston Lake, or near Aliceville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Aliceville, Union, Knoxville, Benevola, Johnston Lake, Mantua, Jena, Snoddy, Pleasant Ridge, Ralph, Pioneer and Lewiston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 11 DAYS AGO