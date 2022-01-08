DMart profit rises 24.6 per cent to Rs 586 crore in Q3

Fast food restaurant franchise Wendy’s (NYSE: WEN) stock has been consolidating ahead of a breakout for the most of 2021. The iconic burger chain is expected to grow its footprint to 7,000 stores by the end of 2021 with another 200 potential franchisees in the pipeline despite navigating supply chain challenges. The Company hopes to achieve 8,500 to 9,000 restaurants worldwide by the end of 2025. Digital sales rose mix rose 8% and its loyalty program grew 10% reaching 19 million in 2021, up from seven million at the start of the year. The number two U.S. hamburger chain continues to bolster its breakfast menu as a growth driver as it looks for a channel breakout in the new year. Prudent investors seeking exposure in this durable burger chain can watch for opportunistic pullback levels to gain exposure.

MARKETS ・ 7 DAYS AGO