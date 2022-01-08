ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMart profit rises 24.6 per cent to Rs 586 crore in Q3

Cover picture for the articleMumbai [India], January 8 (ANI): Radhakishan Damani-promoted retail chain Avenue Supermarts (DMart) on Saturday said its standalone profit rose by 24.6 per cent to Rs 586 crore during October-December 2021 quarter year-on-year. The company has posted standalone net profit of Rs 1,150 crore for the first nine months of...

