It clearly pays to be the sister of the world’s biggest TikTok star. Charli D’Amelio, who has the most-followed account on the short-form video app, earned a cool $17.5 million in 2021, making her the highest-paid TikToker of the year, according to estimates by Forbes magazine. Her older sister, Dixie, came in at the the No. 2 spot for 2021, with estimated income of $10 million. Since Charli posted her first video in May 2019, the 17-year-old has amassed nearly 133 million followers on TikTok to date. Dixie, who is 20, currently is the ninth most-followed TikToker, with 56.6 million followers. The D’Amelios...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO