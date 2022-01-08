ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles odds, picks and prediction

By Cameron DaSilva
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Qmi0J_0dgLXgwQ00

The Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will wrap up their regular-season schedules on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams have already clinched a playoff spot, but this is still an important matchup for seeding. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday.

Below, we look at the Cowboys vs. Eagles odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

Having already clinched the NFC East title, the Cowboys are guaranteed a home playoff game in the wild-card round. But there’s still room for upward movement in the seeding, giving them a chance to move all the way up to No. 2 if the Buccaneers and Rams lose. That’s unlikely to happen, but the Cowboys are playing this one to win rather than resting starters.

The Eagles are likely to be the No. 6 or 7 seed in the NFC, sitting at 9-7 and tied with the 49ers. They’ve won each of their last four games to get above .500, but those wins came against the Giants, Jets and Washington twice. The offense is rolling, though, scoring at least 20 points in seven of their last eight games.

Cowboys at Eagles odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:30 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Cowboys -205 (bet $205 to win $100) | Eagles +165 (bet $100 to win $165)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -3.5 (-112) | Eagles +3.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

PLAY: Try our new, free daily Pick’em Challenge and win. Play now!

Cowboys at Eagles key injuries

Cowboys

  • CB Trevon Diggs (illness) questionable
  • S Jayron Kearse (hamstring) questionable
  • RB Tony Pollard (foot) out
  • LB Micah Parsons (COVID-19) questionable
  • OT Tyron Smith (COVID-19) questionable

Eagles

  • RB Miles Sanders (hand) out
  • OL Landon Dickerson (thumb) questionable
  • OT Lane Johnson (knee) questionable
  • DT Fletcher Cox (COVID-19) questionable
  • TE Dallas Goedert (COVID-19) questionable
  • C Jason Kelce (COVID-19) questionable

Let’s Make This Interesting

Place your legal sports bets online in New Jersey and Colorado with Tipico Sportsbook, a trusted, global sports-betting leader. Iowa, get ready, Tipico is coming to your state soon! New customer offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $100 in instant bet credits! 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Cowboys at Eagles odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Cowboys 27, Eagles 20

The Cowboys said they’re not going to rest their starters, and it makes sense with the chance to move up to No. 2 or 3 in the NFC. There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 for both teams, but all things equal, the Cowboys are the better squad.

The Eagles’ only impressive win this season was against the Saints in Week 11, and in recent weeks, they’ve only beaten bad teams. I like the COWBOYS (-205) to win outright, but there’s better value laying the points with the spread. PASS.

Even during their four-game winning streak, the Eagles are just 2-1-1 ATS. Dallas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games, with the only game they didn’t cover in being Week 17 against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys are 12-4 ATS this season, and I think that record improves on Saturday in Philadelphia. Bet the COWBOYS -3.5 (-112).

The total has only gone Over in two of the Cowboys’ last 10 games, but the Over is 7-3 in the Eagles’ last 10. Dallas’ offense is sputtering right now and can’t seem to find a groove, though it showed great potential in Week 16 against Washington in a 56-14 win.

The Eagles’ eighth-ranked defense is skewed due to the lack of quality opponents, and the Cowboys scored 41 against them in Week 3. I like the OVER 43.5 (-105).

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow @camdasilva on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Access more NFL coverage:

TheHuddle Fantasy Football | BearsWire | BengalsWire | BillsWire | BroncosWire | BrownsWire | BucsWire | CardsWire | ChargersWire | ChiefsWire | ColtsWire | CowboysWire | DolphinsWire | EaglesWire | FalconsWire | GiantsWire | JaguarsWire | JetsWire | LionsWire | NinersWire | PackersWire | PanthersWire | PatriotsWire | RaidersWire | RamsWire | RavensWire | SaintsWire | SeahawksWire | SteelersWire | TexansWire | TitansWire | VikingsWire | WashingtonFootballWire | DraftWire | TouchdownWire | TheListWire

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Reacts To His Big Night

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys finished the 2021 regular season on a high note on Saturday night, defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the final game of the year. Dallas topped Philadelphia, 51-26, at Lincoln Financial Field on Saturday evening. It was a big game for Prescott, who broke the...
NFL
FanSided

49ers to play Cowboys in Wild Card round of NFL playoffs

With the 49ers’ thrilling overtime win over the Rams in Week 18, they’ll travel to take on the Cowboys in the Wild Card round, sparking an old rivalry. It’s time to brush off that old postseason rivalry between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The second...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Are Furious With Mike McCarthy Tonight

Dallas Cowboys fans are furious with head coach Mike McCarthy right now. The Cowboys won the NFC East a few weeks ago and locked up a spot in the postseason, as a result. Despite not having much to play for on Saturday night vs. the Eagles, McCarthy opted to keep his starters in the game for a good portion of it.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Washington State
State
Colorado State
The Spun

Jerry Jones Is Getting Crushed For Pregame Dak Prescott Comment

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t want any of his starters to come off the field on Saturday night against the Eagles. He was asked before the game if quarterback Dak Prescott was going to play deep into the fourth quarter and confirmed that his team was going in to win and get better.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Video Of Dak Prescott At Halftime Went Viral

A video of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott at halftime of Saturday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles went viral on social media. The Cowboys were leading the Eagles at halftime of Saturday night’s game, when Prescott started to run off the field. However, Prescott quickly did some...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Kelce
Person
Micah Parsons
The Spun

Look: Rex Ryan Has Warning For Cowboys Coach Mike McCarthy

Although the Dallas Cowboys don’t have much to play for this Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles, they will not rest their starters. During this afternoon’s edition of NFL Countdown, former head coach Rex Ryan shared his thoughts on the Cowboys playing Dak Prescott in what some people are calling a “meaningless game.”
NFL
On3.com

Cowboys key defensive piece enters locker room with injury

The Dallas Cowboys may have an injury concern for the playoffs as a key defensive player walked off the field to the locker room against the Philadelphia Eagles. Linebacker Keanu Neal appeared to be injured during the game, leaving Dallas with two linebackers active in Leighton Vander Esch and Luke Gifford.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#The Dallas Cowboys#American Football#Nfc East#Giants#Jets#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores#Ats#Rb Tony Pollard
The Spun

Everyone’s Saying The Same Thing About The Eagles Today

Last year, the Philadelphia Eagles agreed to trade quarterback Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in one of the biggest moves of the offseason. Fast forward to the end of the 2021 regular season and we have a clear winner. Philadelphia is heading to the playoffs, earning a Wild Card...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Eagles Wide Receiver Makes Embarrassing Mistake

Until the arrival of rookie DeVonta Smith, the Philadelphia Eagles really struggled to find dynamic receivers. On Saturday night, a former second round pick of Philly’s dropped a gimme touchdown that would’ve brought the team within one score of the Cowboys. “We’re watching some bad football,” remarked Jon...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Facebook
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys Game Day News: Diggs, Wilson, Kearse, Pollard stay home; time for rookie DBs to step up

The regular-season finale often amounts to a de facto playoff game, with a postseason berth riding on the outcome of a divisional grudge match. The Cowboys’ 2021 closer Saturday night could, however, resemble a glorified preseason contest. The team announced several starters would stay behind in Dallas with either illness or injury, and that’s not even counting the COVID absences. Fans can instead expect to get the kind of extended look at little-used depth players that’s normally limited to August, with three rookies set to log serious snaps in the secondary.
NFL
CBS Sports

NFL Week 18 picks, odds: 49ers take out Rams for playoff berth, Falcons shock hated Saints

Week 18 is here for the first time in the history of the NFL. It's confusing and perplexing because Week 17 has so long been the finale of the regular season. Having the regular season extend into the middle of January is throwing everything off. The calendar feels weird, my brain doesn't know how to operate and I'm expecting this weekend to be the playoffs still.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

62K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy