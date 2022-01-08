Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles odds, picks and prediction

The Dallas Cowboys (11-5) and Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) will wrap up their regular-season schedules on Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Both teams have already clinched a playoff spot, but this is still an important matchup for seeding. Kickoff will be at 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday.

Below, we look at the Cowboys vs. Eagles odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

Having already clinched the NFC East title, the Cowboys are guaranteed a home playoff game in the wild-card round. But there’s still room for upward movement in the seeding, giving them a chance to move all the way up to No. 2 if the Buccaneers and Rams lose. That’s unlikely to happen, but the Cowboys are playing this one to win rather than resting starters.

The Eagles are likely to be the No. 6 or 7 seed in the NFC, sitting at 9-7 and tied with the 49ers. They’ve won each of their last four games to get above .500, but those wins came against the Giants, Jets and Washington twice. The offense is rolling, though, scoring at least 20 points in seven of their last eight games.

Cowboys at Eagles odds, spread and lines

Money line: Cowboys -205 (bet $205 to win $100) | Eagles +165 (bet $100 to win $165)

Cowboys -205 (bet $205 to win $100) | Eagles +165 (bet $100 to win $165) Against the spread (ATS): Cowboys -3.5 (-112) | Eagles +3.5 (-108)

Cowboys -3.5 (-112) | Eagles +3.5 (-108) Over/Under (O/U): 43.5 (O: -105 | U: -115)

Cowboys at Eagles key injuries

Cowboys

CB Trevon Diggs (illness) questionable

(illness) questionable S Jayron Kearse (hamstring) questionable

(hamstring) questionable RB Tony Pollard (foot) out

(foot) out LB Micah Parsons (COVID-19) questionable

(COVID-19) questionable OT Tyron Smith (COVID-19) questionable

Eagles

RB Miles Sanders (hand) out

(hand) out OL Landon Dickerson (thumb) questionable

(thumb) questionable OT Lane Johnson (knee) questionable

(knee) questionable DT Fletcher Cox (COVID-19) questionable

(COVID-19) questionable TE Dallas Goedert (COVID-19) questionable

(COVID-19) questionable C Jason Kelce (COVID-19) questionable

Cowboys at Eagles odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Cowboys 27, Eagles 20

The Cowboys said they’re not going to rest their starters, and it makes sense with the chance to move up to No. 2 or 3 in the NFC. There’s plenty of uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 for both teams, but all things equal, the Cowboys are the better squad.

The Eagles’ only impressive win this season was against the Saints in Week 11, and in recent weeks, they’ve only beaten bad teams. I like the COWBOYS (-205) to win outright, but there’s better value laying the points with the spread. PASS.

Even during their four-game winning streak, the Eagles are just 2-1-1 ATS. Dallas is 4-1 ATS in its last five games, with the only game they didn’t cover in being Week 17 against the Cardinals.

The Cowboys are 12-4 ATS this season, and I think that record improves on Saturday in Philadelphia. Bet the COWBOYS -3.5 (-112).

The total has only gone Over in two of the Cowboys’ last 10 games, but the Over is 7-3 in the Eagles’ last 10. Dallas’ offense is sputtering right now and can’t seem to find a groove, though it showed great potential in Week 16 against Washington in a 56-14 win.

The Eagles’ eighth-ranked defense is skewed due to the lack of quality opponents, and the Cowboys scored 41 against them in Week 3. I like the OVER 43.5 (-105).

