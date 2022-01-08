ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas prepares for funeral of Harry Reid

By Jeff Gillan
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It will be quite the sendoff for a man who was born in a shack in the Nevada desert 82 years ago, says UNLV Associate Professor of History Michael Green. "When you have a former president delivering your eulogy and the current president attending your services, it...

Protesters gather outside Harry Reid memorial

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Senator Harry Reid was honored Saturday at The Smith Center, but it was a different scene outside. Protestors against President Biden gathered nearby the memorial service today. About a dozen demonstrators were seen near symphony park avenue, even crossing over to the media staging. They...
Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
Photos: Harry Reid memorial

Harry Reid memorial People watch as the flag-draped casket of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid arrives a memorial service at the Smith Center in Las Vegas, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh) (Susan Walsh/AP)
Democrats mourn US senator Harry Reid - and bygone era

A Who's Who of the Democratic Party mourned late senator Harry Reid on Saturday as a giant of a bygone era in Washington politics, when even bitter opponents found a way to get things done. The memorial service in Las Vegas was attended by President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris. Speakers recalled Reid, who died last month at the age of 82, as an American success story who rose from abject poverty in rural Nevada to become one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history. But weighing on the ceremony, held in a theater around the late senator's flag-draped coffin, was a sense that Reid represented an era in politics that starkly contrasts with the present, with Democrats and Republicans increasingly unable to cooperate.
Harry Reid honored by Biden and Obama at service

A memorial service for former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid took place in Las Vegas on Saturday, and top lawmakers and two presidents were in attendance. Reid died last month at 82. In his eulogy, former President Barack Obama said Reid was a "true and loyal friend," describing the work...
Details released for Harry Reid memorial service in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Details were released ahead of Harry Reid's memorial service at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts in Las Vegas on Saturday. The service begins at 11 a.m. and will be livestreamed. Vice President Kamala Harris and the Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff will be in attendance,...
Family, friends pay tribute to Nevada icon Harry Reid

Former Sen. Harry Reid’s family and friends closed his memorial service this afternoon in downtown Las Vegas by joining Brandon Flowers of The Killers in singing “Home Means Nevada.”. It was a fitting tribute to someone who helped shaped the future of the Silver State, first as a...
Former Senator Harry Reid memorialized in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The life of former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, who rose from childhood poverty and deprivation in Nevada to become one of the nation’s most powerful elected officials, will be celebrated by two American presidents and other Democratic leaders on Saturday, a testament to his impact on some of the most consequential legislation of the 21st century.
