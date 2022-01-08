ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

10 tips to improve your on-course decision making

Golf.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is a false idea among many golfers, who think that good golfers hit the ball perfectly almost all the time. When you walk to the tee box to place your tee in the ground, use this as a moment to plan your next shots. Find a better angle off the...

golf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ next start? Here’s what one of his close friends thinks

After watching Tiger Woods and his son Charlie finish runner-up to John Daly and his son, John Daly II, at December’s PNC Championship, speculation was rampant about Tiger’s plans to return to competition during the regular PGA Tour season. While some say Woods’ appearance — and subsequent impressive...
GOLF
Golf.com

The tragic reason why PGA Tour pros are wearing green ribbons this week

Justin Thomas was wearing one. As was his caddie, longtime looper Jim “Bones” Mackay. Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Daniel Berger, Harris English, Branden Grace and Patrick Reed, too. And, of course, Tony Finau had a green ribbon fastened to the side of his hat.
GOLF
Golf.com

How bad was this pro’s missed putt? ‘You may see that twice a year a misread like that’

To Collin Morikawa’s defense, he was 81 feet away. The PGA Tour Live graphic even estimated that there was just about a 30 percent chance of not two-putting from here. But then he rolled it on the 8th hole on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, he missed by over 20 feet to the right of the hole, and a former pro and a longtime analyst gave it another, slightly more rare estimation.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Your Decision#Decision Making
Golf.com

Phil Mickelson’s mom, dimes and one of the best promises you’ll hear

You can thank Mary Mickelson. You see her son this week, on the 18th hole on the Plantation Course at Kapalua, from over 300 out, slicing a driver (!) from off the fairway and dropping it on the green, and now the longtime shot-making bravado makes a little more sense. Or you read his tweets, or hear his cracks, or know of his bets, and now the longtime boldness has a bit of a backstory. And it’s this:
GOLF
Golf.com

This Tiger Woods endurance bet is ONLY for those very physically fit

To capture this Tiger Woods bet properly, we need to frame the arena in that fashion, too. If you’ve played the Plantation Course at Kapalua, you know. But if you haven’t, here are a few experts to say that calling the Hawaiian gem just “hilly” is, well, flat wrong.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Steve Stricker: "I look like a 85-year-old man"

Heart inflammation for Steve Stricker. After leading the US in triumph - as captain and with a record victory - in the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin, the 54-year-old from Edgerton spent 11 days in the hospital. "I look like an 85-year-old man and I have lost more than 11 kilos.
GOLF
AFP

Record-equalling Rahm ties Smith for US PGA Tournament of Champions lead

World number one Jon Rahm fired a course record-equalling 12-under par 61 to grab a share of the third-round lead alongside Cameron Smith in the US PGA Tour Tournament of Champions on Saturday. But Smith couldn't capitalize on the par-five 18th, where Rahm made an eight-foot birdie putt to seize a share of the lead in the elite event for last season's tournament winners.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Jon Rahm: What's in the bag in 2022 for the US Open champion?

Almost 12 months ago to the day, Jon Rahm signed an equipment deal with Callaway and he wasted no time in proving the doubters wrong over his move. Rahm made the biggest breakthrough in his professional career when he won the US Open at Torrey Pines in June. He finished in the top 10 of the other three major events too.
GOLF
Golf.com

Tournament of Champions leaderboard: Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith and a ridiculous scoring day

Before we get into all of the fireworks on Saturday, and 38 winners from the past year on the PGA Tour lit up the Plantation Course at Kapalua like the Fourth of July, let’s have some fun with it. Consider Viktor Hovland. He shot an otherwise respectable even-par 73 — and sunk 10 spots down the leaderboard. Consider Justin Thomas. He shot an other-worldy, not to mention a course-record, 12-under 61, and he’s nine shots out of the lead. Consider Cameron Smith. He shot a ridiculous nine-under 64, and he lost his three-stroke lead entering the day. And consider Jon Rahm. He lost his ball on the 4th hole, took a penalty stroke — and finished with the second (!) 61 of the day to tie Smith at the top. Whew. Here are three things you need to know after the third round of the Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Jon Rahm catches fire, ties lead on record-breaking Saturday at Sentry TOC

Jon Rahm tied a course record Saturday at Kapalua’s Plantation Course that was barely two hours old. He has a chance Sunday to break a record that has remained intact for nearly two decades. On a gettable Plantation layout that was historically far from fiery, the world’s top-ranked player...
GOLF
KHON2

Smith sets PGA Tour record and outlasts Rahm at Kapalua

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — No one ever finished more under par in PGA Tour history than Cameron Smith, and he never could appreciate it until his final birdie putt Sunday in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Not with Jon Rahm, the No. 1 player in the world, on his heels every step of the way. […]
GOLF
Golf.com

The U.S. Women’s Open is headed to a stacked set of golf courses

New sponsor. New money. New golf courses. There are big things happening with the U.S. Women’s Open. The premier event in women’s golf is getting unquestionably premier-er after the USGA unveiled its plans on Friday at a presentation in New York City. First, that sponsor: ProMedica, a health...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy