Environment

A Very Winter Day

By Darlene Dittell
NewsChannel 36
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCold air will takeover today, following a low pressure system that passed by last night. A northwesterly flow...

www.weny.com

CBS Boston

Coldest Day In Nearly 3 Years With Subzero Wind Chills All Day

BOSTON (CBS) —  Tuesday will be, by far, the coldest day of the season with highs in the single digits and teens and be prepared for subzero wind chills all day long. This will be coldest stretch we’ve seen since January 21, 2019 – nearly three years ago! There was also a brief band of snow overnight laying down a fresh coating on many roads, so you may need some extra time heading out this morning. New England will be the most anomalously cold region of the entire northern hemisphere on Tuesday! (Cold compared to average). The daytime hours will fluctuate between 10-to-15...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC News

Coldest air in three years coming to parts of the country

Monday started the workweek with 15 million people under wind chill alerts stretching from the northern Plains and Upper Midwest into the interior Northeast and New England. Wind chills across the Upper Midwest were forecast to be as cold as 45 below zero and wind chills across the Northeast and New England as cold as 35 below zero.
ENVIRONMENT
WMUR.com

Video: Dangerously cold wind chills

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A blast of bitterly cold air arrives Tuesday. This will be dangerous cold with wind chills before temperatures moderate midweek. Wind chills are subzero statewide Tuesday morning, and as cold at the 20s below zero in the North Country. With these dangerous conditions, a wind chill warning is in effect for Coos and Grafton counties with a wind chill advisory across the rest of the Granite State (except the immediate Seacoast) for the morning.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Clear And Very Cold With Lows Around Zero

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s be clear and cold Monday night with lows around zero and wind chills between -10 to -15 degrees. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, they’ll be breezy southerly winds will allow for warming temperatures on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 20s and low 30s, but despite a good deal of sunshine, a gusty wind will make it feel colder. (Credit: CBS) It’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s on Wednesday. Thursday will feature a chance for light snow showers with highs in the mid 30s. (Credit: CBS) The best chance for snow this week will be Friday evening through Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s and low 30s this weekend. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 1°, with wind chills as cold as -10 to -15 degrees. TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and not as cold. High 29°. WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and milder. High 37°.
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS DFW

Enjoy Warm Weather Before The Weekend Cold Front Arrives

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While clouds are on the increase for North Texas, especially south of I-20 and west of I-35, we’ve been able to dodge the rain for the most part. An isolated sprinkle can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but it looks like most of us will remain dry. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) Temperatures are in the mid/upper 50s early this afternoon. If that’s not warm enough for you, no need to fear…we’ve got a nice warming trend expected this week. (credit: CBS 11 Weather Dept.) We’ll start out Wednesday with partly cloudy skies but nearly full sunshine is expected in the afternoon and that will help to warm us into the mid 60s. Mid/upper 60s are expected Thursday and Friday before our next cold front arrives for the weekend – bringing highs back into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday.
ENVIRONMENT
TMJ4 News

Flurries and light snow for Wednesday

Wednesday is cloudy with a light breeze and a chance for flurries and occasional light snow with highs in the low to mid 30s. There is another chance for flurries and light snow Wednesday night. Total accumulation is a half inch or less.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyWabashValley.com

A very cold start to the day Tuesday morning

Temperatures were below average to start the work week off. We are going to have a little bit of temperature swings this week. Today temps will improve from yesterday then they will trend upward tomorrow, but by the end of the week we start the downward trend again. At least we are not tracking daytime highs in the teens like last week. Overnight lows are going to be better the next several days besides early this morning too.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS DFW

Spotty, Light Rain & Sleet Pellets Possible Today In Parts Of North Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — On January 11 morning temperatures across North Texas again started off around freezing. A few showers and drizzle are possible, especially during the afternoon, south of Interstate-20. Isolated, light rain and a few sleet pellets could mix in southwest of the Metroplex from midday into the afternoon, but no impacts or accumulations are expected because temperatures will have warmed above freezing. Early sunshine is expected to give way to increasing clouds towards midday. Highs should climb into the mid 50s. Wednesday starts off with some clouds, but will have increasing sunshine. It will be a warmer day with highs in the mid 60s. Sunshine and dry conditions continue right into the weekend as temperatures gradually warm up. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s on Thursday and low 70s on Friday. A cold front arrives Saturday morning, returning seasonal temperatures to the area — with highs back in the mid 50s. By Sunday morning temperatures will be back around the freezing mark.
TEXAS STATE
