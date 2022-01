Risk management specialist Mike North with ever.ag says the new year is a happy one so far for dairy producers. North tells Brownfield, “In these first few days of the new year we have tacked on roughly $1.25 to a lot of the nearby prices on some strength that we’ve picked up in global markets, and followed through on our own with cheese pushing through that magic $2.00 threshold on Tuesday’s spot trade.”

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO