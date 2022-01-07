ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Judge Orders FDA To Hasten Release of Pfizer Vaccine Docs

slashdot.org
 3 days ago

The FDA as of 2020 had 18,062 employees. Surely some can be dispatched to pitch in at the FOIA office. Because every employee is completely interchangeable, does not require any training before reviewing the documents, does not have any other important work to do. Also, as we all know...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

FDA expands use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Throughout the pandemic, as the virus that causes COVID-19 has continuously evolved, the need for the FDA to quickly adapt has meant using the best available science to make informed decisions with the health and safety of the American public in mind. Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
bloomberglaw.com

High Court Vaccine Mandate Case Puts Agency Power to the Test (1)

The power of a federal health agency to make critical decisions could hang on whether the U.S. Supreme Court allows the Biden administration to enforce its vaccine mandate for health-care workers while lawsuits unfold. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ Covid-19 vaccine mandate is the first time the agency...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pfizer Vaccine Docs#Foia#Department A
TIME

The Danger of the Supreme Court Undercutting Biden’s Vaccination Rules

“There are three quarters of a million new [COVID] cases yesterday. . . [t]hat is 10 times as many as when OSHA put in this ruling. The hospitals are today, yesterday, full. . . . Can you ask us—is that what you are doing now—to stop this vaccination rule with nearly one million people, nearly three quarters of a million people, new cases every day?” This was the dramatic question asked on Friday by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer of Scott Keller, one of the attorneys seeking a stay of an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) promulgated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OHSA) in the case of National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor . This so called “Test-or-Vaccinate” mandate requires employers across the country with more than 100 employees to implement either vaccination or testing and masking policies for their employees. A majority of the Justices seem poised to endorse not only a temporary stay of the standard, but a permanent injunction against OSHA’s power to act, and the country will be worse for it.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Pfizer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
News Channel 25

FDA to approve Pfizer's vaccine booster for adolescents next week, reports say

The Food and Drug Administration will likely authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 booster shot for adolescents aged 12 to 15 by next week, The Washington Post and The New York Times reported on Thursday. The Pfizer vaccine would be the first booster shot to receive emergency authorization for young teens and pre-teens.
INDUSTRY
Washington Post

Vaccine Mandates Win in Court, Not a Moment Too Soon

A federal appeals court overseeing the consolidation of dozens of legal challenges to the Biden administration’s Covid-19 testing and vaccine mandates for businesses ruled on Friday evening that the White House’s effort can move forward. Demonstrating that common sense and a healthy regard for public safety are still...
CONGRESS & COURTS
McKnight's

BREAKING: Supreme Court speeds vax mandates to Jan. 7 hearing

The U.S. Supreme Court took the unusual step of announcing Wednesday night that it would hear arguments over the administration’s COVID-19 worker vaccine mandate on Jan. 7. That’s three days before the court was to restart hearing oral arguments for other cases. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

Who gave a 50-year-old federal agency the power to create a vaccine-or-test mandate? The Supreme Court hears oral arguments

How risky is the office compared to everywhere else during the pandemic?. Did anyone actually give a 50-year-old federal agency — the government’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration — the legal ability to create COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing rules that could affect 84 million private sector workers?. And what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Bay Area

Federal Appeals Court Reinstates Biden Administration's Business Vaccine and Testing Mandate

A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine and testing requirement for private businesses that covers about 80 million American workers. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Baton Rouge Business Report

Another federal vaccine mandate blocked

A federal judge in the Western District of Louisiana has blocked another Biden administration COVID-19 vaccine mandate, this time affecting the Head Start program. Head Start provides child care and early learning services for infants, toddlers and preschool-age children of low-income families at no cost. The administration had mandated vaccines for program staff, volunteers and contractors, as well as masks for children over 2 years old, starting Jan. 31.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy