‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Crunched the Numbers to Make Sure She’d Break $1 Million: VIDEO

By Michael Freeman
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
Amy Schneider is making Jeopardy! history in more ways than one and her hot streak isn’t slowing down. One barrier she broke was the million-dollar one and she even crunched the numbers to ensure she did it.

Breaking $1 million on Jeopardy! is no easy feat, but Amy Schneider managed to do it. What’s even more incredible is the fact she did the math in such a way that had her wager in Final Jeopardy gone south, she would have ended up with $1 million exactly. After the match, Ken Jennings talked to her about her winnings and mused about the achievement. Luckily, in case you missed it, the official Jeopardy! Twitter account posted a clip from the episode.

After the most recent episode, Scheider became a 28-day champion with a cumulative winning total of $1,019,600. Telling her she is the fifth Jeopardy! millionaire, Jennings congratulates her. He then approached Scheider, who asks him if she got the math right. He states she did and that, had she lost the wager, she would have ended up with a cool million on the nose.

“It seems pessimistic to wager for the downside like that,” Jennings told her. “It did, but I also didn’t feel great about the category,” Amy said back to him. “And so, I was like ‘I’ve missed a couple of big wagers’ and it does start to be there in the back of your mind.”

This made Jennings recall an instance where, during his spree, comic books were the Final Category. Thinking it was in the bag for him, he wagered $37,000 only to be absolutely clueless about what the answer was. Long story short, he understands the hesitation.

Former ‘Jeopardy!’ Highest-Earning Female Contender Congratulates Amy Schneider on Breaking a Show Record

Breaking $1 million on Jeopardy! is certainly something to celebrate, but Amy Schneider also broke another notable record. Becoming the highest-earning female contender on the show, the former record-holder congratulated her and wished her well.

For years now, Larissa Kelly was the highest-earning female contestant on Jeopardy!. However, Amy Schneider proved she’s a force to be reckoned with and snagged the honor from Kelly. Holding no hard feelings and being humbled by the achievement, she wished Scheider well on Twitter and formally congratulated her for her streak.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years…but it’s been even more fun to watch @Jeopardamy set new standards for excellence, on the show and off,” Kelly stated. “Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!”

Schneider expressed thanks to the former title-holder, saying “Thanks so much, I’m honored to be in your company, and I look forward to some day watching the woman who beats us both!”

Comments / 40

Mary Brittain
1d ago

the show is boring .the show is rigged .I turn the channel when I see the pathetic man dressed like a women .an Jennings's just gushes over him

Reply(1)
18
Just JC
1d ago

Go back to 5 day champions. I find those that win all the time boring whether is this guy or Ken Jennings. It like watching the Harlem Globetrotters against the Washington Generals without the comedy

Reply
6
Mnimar
22h ago

If she's had an operation, I'd be glad to call her a woman. However, without that, I've always heard they are to be called transvestites. I can't keep all the genders straight anymore. Pretty soon people will be referring to themselves as giraffes or polar bears. Are we supposed to accept those genders too?

Reply(2)
4
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

