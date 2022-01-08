Woman, child dead in Clinton “Family Tragedy”, juvenile in custody

UPDATE 1/8/2022 via Prince George’s County Police Department Press Release: The Prince George’s County Police Department arrested and charged a juvenile suspect in connection with a domestic-related double homicide in Clinton Thursday evening. The victims are identified as 44-year-old Taledia Oxley and her eight-year-old son Asa Oxley. The suspect is a 15-year-old family member. He is charged as an adult.

On January 6, 2022, at approximately 5:50 pm, officers responded to a home in the 8500 block of Wendy Street for the report of a shooting. Officers located the two victims inside of the home suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead on the scene. A third victim, an adult male, was also suffering from gunshot wounds. His injuries are not considered life-threatening. He is also a family member of the suspect and victims.

Responding patrol officers located the suspect in the neighborhood and took him into custody. He is charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree attempted murder, and related charges. He has admitted to the shootings. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections. The motive is under investigation.

Clinton, MD- Prince George’s County Police Chief Malik Aziz says a juvenile is in custody following a police call to a home in the 8500 block of Wendy Street in Clinton, MD.

According to the press conference, the police were dispatched to the address just before 6 pm, and found a woman and child deceased from gunshot wounds, along with an adult male; who is expected to survive.

Aziz said the shooter and victims were related but did not release names, ages, or full relationships. The chief stated that this appears to be domestic-related.

“We’re going to withhold any further information at this time until we speak with the relatives inside the residence, and right now, that relative is at a local hospital and we want to give that relative the space that they need until we can actually have a dialogue with them to get further information,” Aziz said.

The suspect was taken into custody following a canvas of the neighborhood. A family member provided details on what the suspect was wearing. The Police Chief says that they have been to this home at least once before and are investigating with those officers the nature of the call.

Investigators are working to figure out what lead up to the shooting. If you have any information, call PG Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.