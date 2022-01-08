ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis player Voracova left Australia after visa issues, Czech ministry says

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

PRAGUE, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Czech tennis player Renata Voracova left Australia on Saturday, the Czech Foreign Ministry said, after complications with visas that got her swept up in a furore over the handling of the country's COVID-19 vaccine exemptions.

Voracova joined men's number one Novak Djokovic in Australian immigration detention on Thursday, despite already having been allowed into the country and playing in a match before having her visa cancelled. read more

While Djokovic has challenged his visa cancellation, Voracova, a 38-year-old doubles specialist, decided to leave, telling Czech news site idnes.cz she would not challenge because of the time it would take to wait and not train ahead of the Australian Open later this month.

"(Renata) Voracova left Australia on Saturday based on her own decision to end her participation in the tournament due to complications with her visas," the Czech ministry said.

"The decision was not based on her expulsion from the country," it said.

The ministry added it was waiting for a response from Australian authorities to a diplomatic note sent on Friday.

Voracova was unvaccinated but had an exemption after becoming ill with COVID-19 before Christmas, around the time she had planned to get vaccinated following last season's end, she told idnes.cz.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qxsfT_0dgLNwB200
Tennis player Renata Voracova of the Czech Republic looks out a window at the Park Hotel where she is being held while she stays in Australia following the cancellation of her visa, the same government facility where Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic is believed to be, in Melbourne, Australia, January 8, 2022. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo

She had entered the country and played in Melbourne earlier this week ahead of the Australian Open but was then detained in the same hotel as Djokovic. read more

Voracova has described the experience of landing in detention as like being in an action movie.

"I can't say they were mean to me," Voracova was quoted as saying by idnes.cz about her being questioned. "But I was not prepared for the way everything played out."

"Several practices in quarantine are not pleasant... I feel a bit like in prison," she told the news site on Friday when she was at the Park Hotel in Melbourne.

She had her windows shut tight and escorts in the hallways, she said.

ABC News reported Voracova had left for Dubai.

Djokovic said in a legal challenge on Saturday to being refused entry to Australia that he had been given medical exemption from vaccination because he had contracted COVID-19 last month. read more

Australia's government has released a letter showing it wrote to Tennis Australia, the local organising body, in November saying that prior infection with COVID-19 was not necessarily grounds for exemption in Australia.

Reporting by Jason Hovet, Editing by Toby Chopra, Frances Kerry and Clelia Oziel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Novak Djokovic
Tennis World Usa

Mauro Berruto attacks Djokovic: "I'm disgusted"

Novak Djokovic's issue also takes hold outside the ATP Tour, and not only. In addition to the many tennis players and personalities close to tennis who have expressed their opinion (mostly against) on the medical exemption received by the Serbian champion to participate in the Australian Open, public figures such as virologist Roberto Burioni have also criticized the choice of the committee organization of the Australian slam to allow Novak Djokovic to reach the state of Victory.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Australia#Tennis Player#A Visa#Czech#Australian
The Independent

Novak Djokovic breaks silence over Australia visa row

Novak Djokovic has broken his silence over his ongoing Australian visa row to thank his fans for their support.The world No 1 was detained on Thursday after he was denied a visa to enter the country for this month’s Australian Open. He remains detained in Melbourne as he appeals against the decision and while holed up at an immigration facility in the city took to social media for the first time since.“Thank you to people around the world for your continuous support,” he wrote on Instagram. “I can feel it and it is greatly appreciated.”Djokovic has been detained since...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
World
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

New Details Emerge From Situation Involving Novak Djokovic

Earlier this week, Novak Djokovic arrived at Melbourne Airport in preparation for this year’s Australian Open. His arrival at the airport ended up being a disaster, as Djokovic’s visa was rejected. “Novak Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. He’s been told to leave the country today, two sources confirmed...
TENNIS
BBC

Novak Djokovic: Australia loses bid to delay tennis star's visa appeal

A bid by the Australian government to delay Novak Djokovic's appeal against deportation has been rejected by a judge overseeing his case. The government had requested the tennis star's court hearing be postponed until Wednesday, but it will instead begin as scheduled on Monday morning. Djokovic was denied entry to...
TENNIS
AFP

Djokovic opens dramatic court battle to stay in Australia

Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic launches a make-or-break court battle on Monday to stay in Melbourne and defend his Australian Open title, arguing he has an all-clear because of a positive coronavirus test in December. Djokovic's fight to overturn the surprise cancellation of his visa, and end his ensuing detention in a notorious Melbourne immigration facility, culminates in a highly publicised online hearing in federal court. The vaccine-sceptic Serbian star awaited the showdown holed up in the former Park Hotel, a five-storey facility that holds about 32 migrants trapped in Australia's hardline immigration system -- some for years. Nobody is allowed in or out except staff.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic allowed to leave Australian detention for court hearing

The court hearing Novak Djokovic’s appeal in Melbourne has ruled that the player should be removed from the Park Hotel in Carlton during the hearing, while Judge Anthony Kelly has expressed agitation over the rejection of Djokovic’s medical exemption.The Federal Circuit Court of Australia is hearing Djokovic’s appeal against a decision to refuse the tennis player a visa ahead of the Australian Open.The court has published an order that Djokovic be taken from the Park Hotel and brought to “a premises as specified by the applicant’s solicitors” during the hearing.LIVE: Follow live coverage of Novak Djokovic’s court hearingThe order...
TENNIS
Reuters

Reuters

271K+
Followers
264K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy