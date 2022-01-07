ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings PLC (CIZ)

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings Plc engages in developing a blood test for the early detection of various forms...

uk.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

Awilco Drilling PLC (AWLCF)

Awilco Drilling PLC कंपनी प्रोफाइल. ऊर्जा उपकरण और सेवाएँ. Awilco Drilling PLC provides drilling services to oil and gas companies in the United Kingdom and Norway. It owns and operates two semi-submersible drilling rigs. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Westhill, the United Kingdom.
INDUSTRY
investing.com

Savannah Energy PLC (SAVES)

LONDON (Reuters) - West Africa-focused oil and gas group Savannah Petroleum (L:SAVP) is considering selling a minority stake in its Niger assets before first oil flows there,... By Karolin Schaps LONDON (Reuters) - Diversified Gas & Oil, a conventional gas producer in the United States, is set to list on...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Shoe Zone PLC (SHOE)

Prev. Close 118 Day's Range 125-145 Revenue 40.44M. Shoe Zone plc is a United Kingdom-based footwear retailer. The Company sells a range of footwear for the whole family through approximately 400 stores nationwide and its Website, shoezone.com, which offers free delivery on all online orders and free returns to store within 12 months of the date of order. The Company offers women’s shoe, men’s shoe and kid’s shoe under various brands, as well as Autumn boots under Lilley & Skinner. The Company sells approximately 16 million pairs of shoes per annum. The Company’s distribution center is located in Leicester, England. The distribution center handles approximately 800,000 pairs of shoes per week. Its United Kingdom distribution network is managed in-house with stock being distributed to stores.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Biotechnology#Lung Cancer#Gene#Ciz
etfdailynews.com

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 22,483 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
STOCKS
investing.com

Forbes Ventures PLC (FORF)

Forbes Ventures PLC, formerly Tengri Resources, is a cash shell company. The Company focuses on making acquisition or acquisitions, which constitute a reverse takeover; otherwise it intends to seek readmission as an investing company. It was an investment company. Through its investments, it was focused on mineral development and exploration with a primary focus on Taldybulak deposit in the Kyrgyz Republic.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Biology
NewsBreak
PLC
The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

At least 600,000 people cancelled December flights from Heathrow

At least 600,000 passengers cancelled plans to fly from Heathrow in December due to the Omicron coronavirus strain and the introduction of tougher travel restrictions, the airport said.Fears over the Covid variant meant that, from late November, all travellers arriving in the UK were required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test and self-isolate until they received a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.This led to many people scrapping their travel plans over the festive period.The new rules were relaxed for fully-vaccinated arrivals last week after travel firms said they were ineffective due to Omicron spreading widely within the...
WORLD
WDBO

FDA: Stop using LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 tests due to potential false results

The Food and Drug Administration Tuesday is advising people to not use COVID-19 tests from LuSys Laboratories because they can produce false results — positive or negative. The FDA said in a news release that the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 Antigen Test (Nasal/Saliva) and the LuSys Laboratories COVID-19 IgG/IgM Antibody tests have not been “authorized, cleared, approved by the FDA for distribution or use in the United States.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Darktrace shares soar after sales and earnings outlook upgraded

Cyber security group Darktrace has hiked its full-year sales and earnings outlook thanks to a near 40% surge in customers.Shares in the firm raced 11% higher, having jumped up by 25% at one stage, as it cheered a 39.6% rise in customer numbers to 6,531 and a leap in revenues of at least 50% to around 190 million US dollars (£140 million).It now expects revenues to grow by between 42% and 44%, up from previous guidance of 37% to 39%, while it also upped its earnings margin range.The firm listed in April but endured a volatile start to life as...
STOCKS
The Independent

Surge in bacteria linked to gastroenteritis in humans in UK waters – research

Rising temperatures in UK waters are leading to a boom in a bacteria linked to gastroenteritis in humans, new research has found.There has been an increase in various strains of the potentially harmful Vibrio bacteria.Researchers led by academics from the University of Exeter also found two strains, Vibrio rotiferianus and Vibrio jasicida, which have never been recorded in the UK’s shallow waters before.Because shellfish are filter feeders, levels of the pathogen can build to significantly higher concentrations in their tissues compared with the surrounding water.Vibrio bacteria have been linked to mass die-offs in wild and farmed oysters, and can cause...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy