Cizzle Biotechnology Holdings PLC (CIZ)

Prev. Close 118 Day's Range 125-145 Revenue 40.44M. Shoe Zone plc is a United Kingdom-based footwear retailer. The Company sells a range of footwear for the whole family through approximately 400 stores nationwide and its Website, shoezone.com, which offers free delivery on all online orders and free returns to store within 12 months of the date of order. The Company offers women’s shoe, men’s shoe and kid’s shoe under various brands, as well as Autumn boots under Lilley & Skinner. The Company sells approximately 16 million pairs of shoes per annum. The Company’s distribution center is located in Leicester, England. The distribution center handles approximately 800,000 pairs of shoes per week. Its United Kingdom distribution network is managed in-house with stock being distributed to stores.
Comments / 0