Ahead of the 94th Academy Awards, Disney has championed Black Widow as well as Scarlett Johansson's performance as the super spy-der for Best Picture and Best Actress. Of course, the whole fiasco between the House of Mouse and Johansson last summer is water under the bridge and this push for Oscars consideration shows it. For those who weren't in the loop, the actor expressed that the company was in breach of her contract when it chose to release Black Widow in theatres and on Disney Plus simultaneously. Her bonuses were conditional on the completion of a number of box office targets and these were compromised as a result of the availability of the movie on the home streaming service. Consequently, Johansson and her team accused Disney of sabotaging the earnings she could have made had the movie been exclusive to theatres and levied a lawsuit against the company.

