Interim TNT Championship match set for AEW Battle of the Belts

Pro Wrestling Torch
 2 days ago

There will be an interim TNT Championship at the first-ever AEW Battle of the Belts on TNT. Originally, TNT Champion Cody Rhodes, was...

wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Battle Of The Belts Results

Location: Bojangles Coliseum, Charlotte, North Carolina. It’s the first of AEW’s quarterly specials but I’m assuming they couldn’t get the rights to Clash Of Champions. This show is all about the titles, with three championships on the line. One of them is a new title, as Cody Rhodes’ medical issues means we need an Interim TNT Title. Let’s get to it.
WWE
KHON2

Max Holloway withdraws from UFC 272 fight due to injury

Max Holloway has withdrawn from his UFC 272 bout against Alexander Volkanovski due to injury, per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto. The fight between Holloway and Volkanovski was for the UFC men’s featherweight belt. Holloway re-aggravated a previous injury, per Okamoto. A replacement for Holloway has yet to be named.
UFC
Person
Matt Sydal
Person
Cody Rhodes
Person
Britt Baker
Person
Riho
Person
Sammy Guevara
411mania.com

Winfree’s AEW Battle of the Belts Review 1.08.22

Hey there everyone, it’s time for an AEW quarterly TV special. Tonight we’ve allegedly got three title fights, but one is an interim title and one is the FTW title. I’m not sure how interim titles will work in the world of professional wrestling, but I guess poorly though I imagine Sammy Guevara taking on Dustin Rhodes will be a fine enough match. We’ve also got Ricky Starks defending the FTW title against Matt Sydal. The only real title match tonight sees Dr. Britt Baker defending her women’s title against former champion Riho.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

1/7 WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT: McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on Lesnar-Reigns confrontation, New Day vs. Usos, Boogs vs. Zayn

-The show opened with a recap of Day One and Monday Night Raw. The recap focused on Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship, and Paul Heyman introducing him. In the arena, they showed the crowd and Michael Cole welcomed everyone to the show. Roman Reigns' music hit and he made his entrance. Pat McAfee said "he has cometh back". Reigns got a solid pop. McAfee said that Reigns just beat the hell out of Covid. They showed a graphic for the Usos and the New Day in a Tag Team Championship Street Fight later on. Cole and McAfee hyped the match. Cole then explained Reigns' absence from Day One. McAfee said that Covid tested positive for Roman Reigns, not the other way around.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 1/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #154 of the PWTorch (1-2-92) including Lynn vs. Lightning Kid, Liger vs. Pillman, Flair in WWF, more (122 min.)

Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off the inaugural episode of PWTorch '90s Pastcast with a preview of what's to come – a look back at 30 years ago this week in the world of wrestling. They'll use back issues from the PWTorch VIP website library as their guide, while going in depth on various subjects. This week, they hit on the rise of the light heavyweights, with key match-ups of Jerry Lynn vs. Lightning Kid and Brian Pillman vs. Jushin Liger being discussed. They also discuss Ric Flair's early struggles in the WWF, Wade Keller's Torch Talk with Bill Eadie, Jesse Ventura filing a lawsuit against the WWF, the sentencing of Dr. George Zahorian, a recap of WCW Starrcade '91, and much more.
WWE
#Tnt#Aew Dynamite#Tbs#Combat#Tnt Championship#Aew Battle
Pro Wrestling Torch

VIP AUDIO 1/7 – AEW Rampage Post-Show: Philip Lindsey joins Bruce Lee Hazelwood to discuss three matches including Cole vs. Atlas, preview Battle of the Belts, briefly talk Swole and Khan, more (76 min.)

In this edition of the AEW Rampage Post-Show, Bruce Lee Hazelwood guest hosts with special guest Philip Lindsey of Bleacher Report and the Grapsody podcast as they talk Adam Cole vs. Jake Atlas and the latter's injury, a women's tag match, and a main event six-man tag match. They also preview Battle of the Belts and give some more thoughts on Big Swole's comments and Tony Khan's ill-advised tweet.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

1/8 AEW BATTLE OF THE BELTS RESULTS: Sage’s report on: Britt Baker vs. Riho, Sammy Guevara vs. Dustin Rhodes, Ricky Starks vs. Matt Sydal

(1) SAMMY GUEVARA vs. DUSTIN RHODES – INTERIM TNT CHAMPIONSHIP. Sammy and Dustin shook hands and then started a back and forth sequence, that led them to stare down in the ring. The two men then walked in a circle as the crowd chanted back and fourth. Dustin Rhodes asked for a break and put his hands on his knees and then hit a drop punch. Dustin then ran the ropes as Sammy jumped and then did a back flip over Rhodes. Sammy hit a dropkick to send Dustin out of the ring.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 1/7: Roman Reigns the hit, trading places, the never ending miss, more

Roman Reigns was in many ways the only hit of the show. As always, everything that Roman touches feels important, and the showdown with Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman to start off the show felt light years bigger than anything that came after. Admittedly, some of the luster is beginning to wear off as his character is evolving out of the obvious heel traits that made him so strong. Roman himself, though, still carries a bigger aura than anyone else on the WWE roster, and for Smackdown, that remains a hit.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

Next WWE Universal Championship challenger revealed

Seth Rollins will be the next challenger for WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns. On this week's episode of Smackdown, Adam Pearce was put in charge of finding an opponent for Reigns. At the end of the show, Rollins confronted Reigns face to face and laughed as the show went off the air.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW RAMPAGE HITS & MISSES 1/7: Jake Atlas stands out, Dan Lambert delivers, Kingston takes over tag match, more

For those of you who don't know, Jake Atlas is a good worker who was recently released from WWE, where he competed in the NXT brand. He was mostly used as glorified enhancement talent, which I thought was a disservice to his abilities in the ring. He also used to work with Jungle Boy prior to AEW, but when the company was getting off the ground, he opted to sign with WWE.
WWE
goombastomp.com

Talk AEW Podcast #59: AEW Battle of the Belts and the First Episode of Dynamite on TBS

It’s our first episode of the new year and we already have some catching up to do. We kick off the podcast addressing the biggest questions about AEW this week and discuss the first episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. In our main event, we shift our focus to breakdown six championship matches that include: “Hangman” Adam Page defending his AEW world title against Bryan Danielson; the Lucha Bros losing their tag titles to Jurassic Express, and Jade Cargill being crowned the inaugural TBS champion. Meanwhile, AEW also presenting their first-ever AEW Battle of the Belts special event from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. On tap, were three championship matches. Dr. Britt Baker defending her AEW Women’s Championship against Riho; Ricky Starks of Team Taz defending his FTW Championship against Matt Sydal; and with Cody Rhodes forced to pull out of the event, Sammy Guevara beat Dustin Rhodes to become the Interim TNT Champion.
WWE

