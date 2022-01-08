Interim TNT Championship match set for AEW Battle of the Belts

It’s our first episode of the new year and we already have some catching up to do. We kick off the podcast addressing the biggest questions about AEW this week and discuss the first episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. In our main event, we shift our focus to breakdown six championship matches that include: “Hangman” Adam Page defending his AEW world title against Bryan Danielson; the Lucha Bros losing their tag titles to Jurassic Express, and Jade Cargill being crowned the inaugural TBS champion. Meanwhile, AEW also presenting their first-ever AEW Battle of the Belts special event from the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. On tap, were three championship matches. Dr. Britt Baker defending her AEW Women’s Championship against Riho; Ricky Starks of Team Taz defending his FTW Championship against Matt Sydal; and with Cody Rhodes forced to pull out of the event, Sammy Guevara beat Dustin Rhodes to become the Interim TNT Champion.
