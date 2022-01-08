Interim TNT Championship match set for AEW Battle of the Belts

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... -The show opened with a recap of Day One and Monday Night Raw. The recap focused on Brock Lesnar winning the WWE Championship, and Paul Heyman introducing him. In the arena, they showed the crowd and Michael Cole welcomed everyone to the show. Roman Reigns’ music hit and he made his entrance. Pat McAfee said “he has cometh back”. Reigns got a solid pop. McAfee said that Reigns just beat the hell out of Covid. They showed a graphic for the Usos and the New Day in a Tag Team Championship Street Fight later on. Cole and McAfee hyped the match. Cole then explained Reigns’ absence from Day One. McAfee said that Covid tested positive for Roman Reigns, not the other way around.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO