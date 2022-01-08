ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee roaster looks to redefine Vietnamese coffee

CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few decades, coffee culture has transformed a mundane cup of...

www.cbsnews.com

sciencetimes.com

The Art and Science of Coffee Roasting

It reacts differently with each blend of science and art. The skillful execution is essential because it transforms the green coffee bean into the drinkable beverage most people enjoy. When applying heat to coffee, hundreds of chemical reactions coincide. That is why most professional roasters have accurate and precise recipes,...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Beans#Coffee Culture#Cup Of Coffee#Food Drink#Vietnamese
Paste Magazine

FRESCA Is the Latest Brand That Will Be Turned into a Canned Cocktail

If you’re not down with the trend of turning beloved carbonated water/soda brands into hard seltzers or canned mixed drinks, we have some mixed news to deliver: FRESCA is the latest brand that will become a major “beverage alcohol” brand, as they say in the marketing legalese. Unlike the recent launch of something like Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, and its deceptive Ranch Water, however, FRESCA’s alcoholic version will at least have the dignity of being an actual mixed drink made with real spirits. Will wonders never cease?
RECIPES
wjhl.com

The Grind Coffee Shop & Eatery

(WJHL) Collin O’Donnell tells us about opening a business during the pandemic and how they made a few changes to make it successful. Also, learn more about The Grind Coffee Shop & Eatery. For more information visit www.TheGrindBluefield.com.
RESTAURANTS
cbslocal.com

Savvy House Coffee Bar

Savvy House Coffee Bar is introducing guest chefs to make their signature dishes for brunch and lunch! Big Al Sams was there live and hungry!
RESTAURANTS
ucdavis.edu

Food and Coffee News, Updated

The Dec. 21 announcement that winter quarter will begin with a week of remote instruction and working from home has prompted some changes in campus food and coffee options — but not for Dining Services. The university-run Dining Services announced it will proceed with reopening its facilities as planned...
DAVIS, CA
bobcutmag.com

Best Coffee Puns

Puns, as we all know, are forms of wordplay that are often amusing to hear and read. Exploiting multiple meanings of a term, for a humorous or rhetoric effect, they are often similar-sounding words. Puns can be sent to anyone to brighten up their day and to make people feel better. There are several different types of puns.
FOOD & DRINKS
ArchDaily

Peer Coffee Roasters / Plainoddity

Text description provided by the architects. Specialty coffee to enjoy comfortably. May it be a haven where you can rest for a while in your busy daily life. Closer to your life. Coffee that blooms next to Gwanghuimun, the history of the Joseon Dynasty (four 小門). In this place where...
HOME & GARDEN
dailycoffeenews.com

Atomic Coffee Roasters Bounces Into New Roastery Outside Boston

Inside a former bouncy house complex outside Boston, coffee beans now bounce around the drum of a Diedrich CR-70 roaster recently obtained by Atomic Coffee Roasters. Production at the 10,000-square-foot roastery officially began last summer following a tight turnaround between getting the keys to the former Boston Bounce location in Peabody, Massachusetts, and the arrival of the hulking new machine 26 days later.
RESTAURANTS
lafbnetwork.com

Ramsey Coffee Mug

Warm your soul with a nice cuppa out of this perfectly sized black ceramic mug. Customize with cool designs, photos, or logos to make that “aaahhh!” moment even better. It’s microwave and dishwasher safe and made of black, durable ceramic in 11-ounce sizes. The high-quality sublimation printing makes this black ceramic mug the perfect gift for your true coffee, tea, or hot chocolate lover.
FOOD & DRINKS
staradvertiser.com

Pair this gingerbread biscotti with coffee

When gingerbread biscotti is dipped in coffee, it adds spice and sweetness, its chocolate coating softening the bitterness. The coffee transforms the biscotti’s dry-brick texture into tender cake. The cookie is filled with chewy ginger chunks and the best winter spices, and can be baked days ahead. Gingerbread Biscotti.
RECIPES
mynews13.com

Record year for coffee roasting at Joe Bean Roasters in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The need for caffeine to keep on keeping on during the pandemic hasn’t slowed. Online coffee sales are growing at Rochester’s Joe Bean Roasters thanks to consumers desire to brew its specialty coffee at home. Joe Bean roasted double the amount of coffee in...
ROCHESTER, NY
cbslocal.com

Coffee With: Patuxent Brewing Company

Patuxent Brewing Company is the only Black-owned brewery in the Baltimore region. The brewery's owners hope their success will inspire more people of color to start breweries of their own.
BALTIMORE, MD
sprudge.com

How Is Coffee Decaffeinated?

Despite the stigma long attached to decaffeinated coffee, the time often comes for many people to reduce caffeine intake. Whether it’s voluntary or at the recommendation of a physician, whether it’s for physical health reasons or to reduce the anxiety of the modern condition—switching to decaf can be a great way to continue enjoying coffee when you’re trying to cut down on those pesky negative effects of caffeine.
DRINKS
thekirkwoodcall.com

Kirkwood coffee critiques

I took my love for coffee to the streets of Downtown Kirkwood, where cafés are everywhere. I tried coffee from three different shops and reviewed them based on the taste, cost and service. Starbucks. My first stop was at a beloved coffee franchise that many hold close to their...
KIRKWOOD, MO
liquor.com

The Best Coffee Makers for Coffee Cocktails and More

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here. We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links. There’s making coffee, and then there’s making cocktails. Where the two meet in the middle is a special place—take rich,...
FOOD & DRINKS
thekirkwoodcall.com

Kaldi’s Coffee

My next stop was Kaldi’s Coffee on Kirkwood Road. I enjoy the darker, cozier atmosphere inside Kaldi’s. It reminds me of a bookstore: private, comforting and homey. There are always people studying at Kaldi’s, and I understand the appeal. The lines aren’t bad and the atmosphere seems more relaxed.
RESTAURANTS

