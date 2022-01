Rhode Island, despite having the second highest percentage of fully vaxxed citizens in the United States at 77%, has the most Covid cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days in the United States, according to data released by the New York Times on Friday. NY Times data shows Rhode Island with 391 cases per 100,000. New York comes in a number two with 360 cases per 100,000.

