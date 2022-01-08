Cradle of Venezuelan Ruling Party Prepares for Election Re-Run

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO