Presidential Election

Cradle of Venezuelan Ruling Party Prepares for Election Re-Run

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBARINAS/CARACAS (Reuters) -Voters in Barinas, a sparsely populated province in eastern Venezuela that the ruling Socialist Party has controlled for more than two decades, will return to polling places on Sunday to cast ballots in a do-over gubernatorial election. The result of the re-run ordered by the supreme court...

www.usnews.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
