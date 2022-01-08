Two Chetumal men arrested from taxi for attempted abduction

Dagsboro- Delaware State Police arrested Jason Reuter, 30, of Dagsboro and Aaron Pepe, 27, of Dagsboro for attempted burglary and related charges Tuesday morning. On December 28, 2021, at approximately 9:50 a.m., troopers responded to a residence on Vines Creek Road, Dagsboro for an attempted burglary. Through the investigation, troopers discovered two individuals removed three window air conditioning units from a residence and fled the scene in a tan Ford Escort displaying Delaware registration. A valid tag number was obtained, and troopers responded to a Dagsboro residence, where the stolen air conditioning units were located in the front yard. While at the home, troopers observed the suspects driving back to the residence while inside of the tan Ford Escort. The operator, Pepe and front passenger, Reuter were taken into custody without incident. While in custody troopers discovered Pepe was in possession of approximately .07 grams of heroin.

DELAWARE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO