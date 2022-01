NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New COVID infections in New York reached an all-time high of more than 90,000 in a single day. Nonessential, elective procedures are once again on pause at 40 hospitals in the Mohawk Valley, Finger Lakes and Central New York regions for a minimum of two weeks, CBS2’s Leah Mishkin reported Sunday. The news comes as hospitalization rates are rising in 46 states. “The patients who are dying from COVID by and large are ones who are not vaccinated,” said Dr. Caroline Goldzweig of Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. “And they’re more likely to get that long COVID.” Gov. Kathy Hochul said the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO