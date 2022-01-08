ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Google Doodle Honors Stephen Hawking's 80th Birthday

By Submitted by DevNull127
slashdot.org
 2 days ago

Google marked what would've been Stephen Hawking's 80th birthday with a very special Doodle — an animated video in which the voice of Stephen Hawking speaks again, generated and used...

slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Hawking
Slate

Why Astronomers Are “Crying and Throwing Up Everywhere” Over the Upcoming Telescope Launch

On or soon after Friday, NASA will launch its largest—and most complicated yet—orbiting telescope into space. The James Webb Space Telescope will leave Earth origami’d into the nose cone of an Ariane 5 rocket. Then it will spend the next 29 days unfurling itself as it makes its way to its new home, almost 1 million miles away. And astronomers are kinda shitting themselves about it.
ASTRONOMY
IFLScience

Flying Saucers Are Real (But They Were Made By MIT, Not Aliens)

For years – 74.52 years, to be precise – the idea of interplanetary travelers visiting us in flying saucers has been a mainstay of science fiction and conspiracy theories. But here’s the twist: what if we were the flying saucers all along?. Enter MIT’s Department of Aeronautics...
Daily Mail

Death of ‘Throes:’ Astronomers watch rapid self-destruction of a massive star in real time - for first time ever - as cosmic object collapses into a supernova

A star explodes every second or so somewhere out in the universe, but the death of one named throes was watched by astronomers - a first in the scientist community. The team, led by Northwestern University and the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley), saw the dramatic, and violent, show of the red supergiant self-destruct, die and collapse into a type II supernova.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Doodle
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Spotted 'Cosmic Monster' Ejecting Energy as Much as Billion Suns

Within one tenth of a second, a 'Cosmic Monster' star is seen furiously exploding and ejecting as much energy as one billion suns. Scientists recently discovered that within a fraction of a second, a magnetar star suddenly erupted and emitted as much energy as one billion suns, according to Mail Online.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

If you had Radio Telescopes for Eyes, one of the Biggest Things in the sky Would be a jet of Material Blasting out of a Nearby Galaxy

One concept that’s difficult to visualize is the apparent size of objects in the sky. No the actual size of an object, but rather the amount of area an object covers in the sky. Apparent size depends on an object’s actual size and its distance from us. For example, the Sun is about 400 times wider than the Moon, but also about 400 times more distant, so the Sun and Moon have roughly the same apparent size.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

2029 will be the perfect year to launch a mission to Sedna

Object 90377 Sedna—a distant trans-Neptunian object known best for its highly elliptical, 11,390-year long orbit—is currently on its way toward perihelion (its closest approach to the sun) in 2076. After that, Sedna will swing out into deep space again and won't be back for millennia, making this flyby a once-in-a-lifetime (or, once in ~113 lifetimes) opportunity to study an object from the far reaches of our solar system. There are no missions to Sedna in the works just yet, but astronomers are beginning to plan for the possibility, and the ideal launch date for such a mission is approaching fast, with two of the best launch windows coming up in 2029 and 2034.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
CNET

Hubble Space Telescope just passed a stunning milestone

As scientists and space fans breathlessly wait out the long deployment process for the next-gen James Webb Space Telescope, it's a good time to contemplate the achievements of the long-lived Hubble Space Telescope. Hubble just passed a wild milestone in its lifespan. "Hubble was deployed from the Space Shuttle Discovery's...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Top NASA Scientist Brings Great News About Terraforming Mars and Venus

Long ago, the idea of terraforming another planet was just a pure sci-fi scenario. It was the foundation of some great movies, nevertheless. But nowadays, more and more scientists are seriously considering the idea. Luckily for us, nature has given us great gifts. One of those gifts is the human...
ASTRONOMY
TechRadar

Those aren't stars – they're black holes

An international team of astronomers just released a remarkable map of the night sky without a single star, but which is instead filled with 25,000 supermassive black holes. We know what you're thinking. How is that possible if black holes don't radiate light, you silly gooses? That's only half right though. The black hole itself is more or less invisible, but if it's munching on a star or some other object, the tidal forces of its gravity will tear it apart and create a flattened accretion disk around it.
ASTRONOMY
slashdot.org

Stars May Form 10 Times Faster Than Thought

Astronomers have long thought it takes millions of years for the seeds of stars like the Sun to come together. Clouds of mostly hydrogen gas coalesce under gravity into prestellar cores dense enough to collapse and spark nuclear fusion, while magnetic forces hold matter in place and slow down the process. But observations using the world's largest radio telescope are casting doubt on this long gestational period. Researchers have zoomed in on a prestellar core in a giant gas cloud -- a nursery for hundreds of baby stars -- and found the tiny embryo may be forming 10 times faster than thought, thanks to weak magnetic fields. "If this is proven to be the case in other gas clouds, it will be revolutionary for the star formation community," says Paola Caselli from the Max Planck Institute for Extraterrestrial Physics, who was not involved with the research.
ASTRONOMY
slashdot.org

Alexa in Space: Amazon Alexa is the New HAL 9000

People who have speculated for years about what Alexa as HAL 9000 (YouTube) might look like will soon find out. NASA on Wednesday announced that flying on NASA's Orion spacecraft during the uncrewed Artemis I mission will be Callisto, a technology demonstration developed through a reimbursable space act agreement with Lockheed Martin, which has partnered with Amazon, and Cisco to bring the Alexa digital assistant and WebEx video collaboration aboard Orion’s first flight test in deep space.
COMPUTER SCIENCE
Phys.org

Hubble passes 1-billion-second mark

On Jan. 1, 2022, NASA's Hubble Space Telescope officially passed the one-billion second mark. Hubble was deployed from the Space Shuttle Discovery's cargo bay on April 25, 1990, making it one-billion seconds (over 31 years) since Hubble began operating. For more than three decades, Hubble has provided us with groundbreaking scientific discoveries and iconic images of space.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy