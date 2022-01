Many creatives aspire to have a successful and fulfilling career in the fashion world, but sadly, this achievement has eluded many. Newly available technology in the industry, such as 3D fashion design software has made it easier for designers to work from home – but they are not designed to provide artists with work opportunities. What many creators need is a strong network, combined with the attractive quality of innovation surrounding their work. Without these things, fine works from talented individuals pass under the radar unnoticed.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 6 DAYS AGO