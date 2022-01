As soon as an asset owner allocates capital to more than one manager, an interaction effect exists which will have an impact on the investor’s overall portfolio outcome. As soon as an asset owner allocates capital to more than one manager, an interaction effect exists which will have an impact on the investor’s overall portfolio outcome. What unintended risks result from the combination? What desired exposures are not covered? How does an investor manage these? These are all important questions to be addressed when managing a total portfolio outcome. Unfortunately, for the asset owner, the individual managers are not able to do this on their own.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO