Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Is All Grown Up in New Birthday Photo

By Mike Vulpo
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's hard to believe that Beyoncé and Jay-Z's daughter Blue Ivy Carter is already 10. But in honor of the Jan. 7 celebration, Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, took to social media to share a rare photo of her granddaughter looking all grown up. "My beautiful, talented and super...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Bossip

Birthday Girl Blue Ivy's Most Hilarious Viral Moments (So Far)

We’ve gathered here today to celebrate cultural icon Blue Ivy Carter who turns TEN today as the greatest (and richest) celebrity kiddo alive. Blessed with iconic genes, she refuses let us breathe while building her budding empire, training her mother’s dance squad and shifting the culture with her every power move.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
MUSIC
Essence

Watch Blue Ivy Carter Grow Up Before Your Very Eyes!

Can you believe Blue Ivy Carter is 10 years old? That’s right, the eldest daughter of music titans Jay Z and Beyoncé is celebrating her special day today and my my, how the years have flown by. She’s accomplished a lot so far. At just 8 years...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Blue Ivy Carter Looks So Grown Up in Her Grandma's Latest Instagram Post

It might feel like we've always had the honor and privilege of existing in the same timeline as Miss Blue Ivy Carter, but in reality, she's only been around for a decade. She's celebrating those 10 years today and her grandma, Tina Knowles, commemorated the big day with a post on Instagram that shows just how much Blue has grown up since she made her debut during Beyoncé's "Love On Top" performance at the 2011 VMAs — well, sort of, since that was when Bey revealed her bump, not an actual baby.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Blue Ivy Stan Tina Knowles Celebrates 10-Year-Old’s Birthday

Hear ye, hear ye! Queen Blue Ivy Carter’s reign has officially stretched on for a decade, and her loyal subject Tina Knowles-Lawson is ready to celebrate. “My beautiful Talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!” Knowles-Lawson wrote in an Instagram post. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things.” Knowles-Lason, who celebrated her own birthday three days ago, said that her Grammy winning grandchild reminds her when she’s acting “just like a Capricorn” and gives the best advice. In the beach photo accompanying this birthday message, Blue looks stylish in sunglasses and a blazer. We’re surprised the 10-year-old songwriter and audiobook narrator has time to stop and take pictures with fans, given how busy she is managing her billionaire clients/parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. Beyoncé currently hasn’t uploaded a birthday post for her daughter on her website, but that’s just more proof that Blue Ivy is the real mastermind behind this whole operation. She’s just too humble to upload a post for herself.
CELEBRITIES
