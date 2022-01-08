ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

The Best NY Sports Betting Apps to Download Right Now

By Bob Wankel
milehighsports.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe long wait for the arrival of New York online sports betting officially ended Saturday morning, and that means those located in the state can now wager on mobile devices and computers with the best NY sports betting apps. The state launches with four total operators at the start with more...

milehighsports.com

WCAX

Bet on it: NY mobile sports gambling to go live this weekend

NEW YORK (AP) - Mobile sports betting is coming to New York. The state’s gaming commission announced Thursday that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators selected in November have been approved to accept bets starting this Saturday. The announcement affects Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel and Rush Street Interactive.
GAMBLING
cheddar.com

Draftkings on NY Mobile Sports Betting Cannibalizing Business in Neighboring States

On Saturday, New York will join neighboring New Jersey and Connecticut in authorizing mobile sports betting. Matt Kalish, president and co-founder of Draftkings North America, joined Cheddar to talk about the landmark change that is estimated to rake in $500 million in annual tax revenue on a potential billion-dollar market. Kalish also addressed the possibility that legalized sports betting in the Empire State could cannibalize his company's revenues in the bordering states. "It's pretty inconvenient, you know, to go across the border to make a bet. And people were doing it, but I think it really stifled a lot of the opportunity," he said. "So while there's some of that going on, I think really a tremendous amount, like a giant percent, of New York will be very incremental."
CONNECTICUT STATE
Android Headlines

The Most Popular Sports Betting Apps For Android In The US

Online sports betting has come a long way from the days of old and clunky-looking web pages and sportsbooks that looked as complex as financial excel sheets. Today, sports betting operators are developing simple apps to use and offer the thrill and excitement of live betting. But one thing that...
NFL
cdcgamingreports.com

Washington: Snoqualmie Casino launches sports betting app

After becoming the first place in Washington to allow for legal sports betting last September, the Snoqualmie Casino has launched mobile sports betting at its casino. The Snoqualmie Casino Sports mobile app, available on both iOS and Android, allows for registered sports bettors to make wagers from their mobile device while within a geofenced perimeter of Snoqualmie Casino property.
WASHINGTON STATE
legalsportsreport.com

Buffalo Bills, FanDuel Strike Mobile NY Sports Betting Partnership

With mobile NY sports betting launching this weekend, the Buffalo Bills announced a new partner. The team announced FanDuel Sportsbook as an official sports betting partner Thursday, shortly after news came that mobile sports betting in New York is set to launch at 9 a.m. Saturday. The deal is multi-year, according to a statement.
GAMBLING
milehighsports.com

FanDuel New York Goes Live, Get Sign Up Bonus Now

The wait for online sports betting in New York is over and sports fans are now finally able to play with FanDuel New York from anywhere in the state. New users who register with FanDuel New York will grab between their choice of two promos. Either lock in a $1,000 risk-free bet or grab 30-1 odds on the Alabama vs. Georgia College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
NFL
bleachernation.com

NY Sports Betting Apps Offer $100s in Early Bonuses

While New York bettors are just hours away from wagering on sports competitions, the best NY sports bettings apps are also locked in a fierce competition. As NY online sports betting gets underway Saturday morning, top apps like DraftKings and FanDuel will be two of the first three off the line and will each look to establish market dominance. In an effort to gain the early upper hand, both apps have began a pre-launch period in which bettors can cash in on added value with $100 free bets.
HOBBIES
elitesportsny.com

The Best New York Sports Betting Promos and Bonuses

After much anticipation, NY online sports betting is here. To make things even better for prospective bettors in the Empire State, there are numerous legal online sportsbooks that have already launched, bringing with them a wide array of new user promos. Once registered, users can take advantage of even more promos, odds boosts and bonuses.
GAMBLING
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Mobile sports betting in NY starts Saturday

Mobile sports betting goes live Saturday morning. The state approved the mobile betting program in last spring's budget. Four operators have the go-ahead to launch Saturday: Caesars Sportsbook, Draft-Kings, Rush Street Interactive, and FanDuel have met the state's regulatory requirements.
BUFFALO, NY
Gothamist.com

Online Sports Betting Is Officially Legal In NY. Here's What To Know.

New Yorkers can now place bets on sporting events from their own home. Or in a bar. Or on the street. Or, well, anywhere in the state. The state Gaming Commission gave the green light to four mobile betting operators to begin taking wagers Saturday, making New York at least the 18th state to permit online sports gambling in some form.
GAMBLING
PIX11

Place your bets: Mobile sports gambling launches in NY

NEW YORK — Mobile sports betting launched in New York on Saturday. The state’s gaming commission had announced on Thursday that four of the nine mobile sports wagering operators it selected in November were approved to accept bets starting Saturday. The announcement applied to Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Rush Street Interactive. The New York […]
GAMBLING
rockytopinsider.com

Best NY Sports Betting Deals Worth $5,750 at Mobile Sportsbooks

NY betting sites launched this morning, and the new mobile app operators are celebrating with over $5,750 of available New York sport betting bonus offers!. NY Sportsbook Deals & Promo Offers for January 8, 2022. DraftKings New York — Claim $1,050 DraftKings Bonus. $50 free bet with a minimum...
HOBBIES
legalsportsreport.com

Mobile NY Sports Betting Is Live Today: What You Need To Know

Rejoice, weary George Washington Bridge travelers: mobile NY sports betting apps are live today. The New York State Gaming Commission approved four mobile NY sportsbooks to launch at 9 a.m. Saturday:. Note that the operators do not have to be up and running by 9 am, although most likely will...
NFL
bleachernation.com

NY Mobile Sports Betting Begins With Wild Promos, Bonuses

A long run up to New York online sports betting is finally over, meaning bettors can now legally wager with their mobile devices or computers on sporting events. With online wagering now live, the top sportsbook operators are engaged in a competition to register as many new player as possible. Given the urgency from the top apps to get out to a fast start, operators like FanDuel, DraftKings, and Caesars are immediately offering wild sportsbook promos and bonuses to those who sign up.
GAMBLING
crossingbroad.com

Caesars Sportsbook NY App Launches, Get $3,300 Bonus Now

New York online sports betting is now live and Caesars Sportsbook NY will look to beat the crowd off the starting line with what is the market’s strong new player bonus at launch. Following its pattern in other market, the Caesars Sportsbook app arrives in New York with eye-popping promos as it looks to assert itself as a preferred option.
GAMBLING
milehighsports.com

FanDuel NY Promo Unlocks $1,010 in Bonuses for Sunday NFL

The first FanDuel NY promo out of the gates provides great value as New Yorkers gear up for their first Sunday of NFL action. NFL Week 18 is here and bettors have one more week of regular season football before the playoffs start. To celebrate, the app has huge bonuses for New York sports bettors.
NFL
milehighsports.com

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code Rolls out Big Bonus for NFL Week 18

The latest Caesars Sportsbook promo code fires up the engines for NFL Week 18 with bet matches, huge odds boosts, and other awesome in-app specials during the final Sunday of regular season action. Notably, bettors in New York can now also gear up the NFL Playoffs by building bankrolls during a 14-game slate with a bet match, odds boosts, and other betting exclusives.
NFL

