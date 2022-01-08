ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SCOTT PILGRIM Netflix Animated Series In The Works With Creator Bryan Lee O'Malley On Board

Cover picture for the articleGood news for Scott Pilgrim fans, as a new anime series based on the mega-popular Oni Press comic books by Bryan Lee O'Malley is in the works for Netflix. The project will be produced by UCP, with creator Lee O’Malley on board as writer...

COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BATMAN Actor Michael Keaton Confirmed To Return As The Dark Knight For HBO Max BATGIRL Movie

It's official: Michael Keaton will reprise the role of Bruce Wayne/Batman for the currently shooting Batgirl movie. Earlier today, an updated cast list with the actor's name was shared online, but we weren't sure if it was officially released by Warner Bros. or not (it's an easy thing to mock-up, after all). However, THR has now confirmed that Keaton will indeed return as The Caped Crusader for the upcoming HBO Max feature.
MOVIES
Popculture

Chris Evans Movie Leaves Netflix, But Is Now Streaming Free Elsewhere

This weekend, the acclaimed action movie Snowpiercer left the Netflix catalog, but you can now stream it for free on Peacock instead. The 2013 movie was directed by Oscar-winning South Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, who went on to make Parasite and Okja. If you were hoping to revisit Bong's early hit starring Chris Evans, here's how.
MOVIES
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Armie Hammer Has Been Recast In Yet Another Movie, And His Replacement Already Filmed The Reshoots

In the fallout of the personal scandal that has befallen actor Armie Hammer, quite a few projects have seen future roles that he’d been cast in shuffled to other actors. Films like the Jennifer Lopez action-comedy Shotgun Wedding were able to bring in replacements before production, which is how Josh Duhamel wound up with the honors in that case. However, another film that had secured Hammer’s total involvement has officially recast his completed role; with his replacement already wrapped on reshooting his role.
MOVIES
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
MOVIES
Parade

The 16 Best, Most Exciting Action Movies on Netflix Right Now

Seeking explosive and thrilling entertainment from the comfort of home in the new year? Here’s some good news: Right now, Netflix is host to a virtual library of heart-pounding action films from around the world! We want to help you make your next selection to stream at home, so we’ve selected the best.
MOVIES
Variety

Wes Anderson Taps Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley for Roald Dahl Adaptation at Netflix

Wes Anderson has signed on to direct an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, for Netflix. Sources also note Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel and Ben Kingsley have joined the cast, with production expected to start this month in London. Netflix had no comment on the reports. First published in 1977, “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More” is a collection of seven short stories crafted by British author Dahl for older children. Cumberbatch will play Henry Sugar, the protagonist of the titular story, which poses the question: “If you could see with your...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Ralph Macchio Says a Jackie Chan Cobra Kai Cameo Wouldn't Work

Before Cobra Kai began stealing the hearts of fans with its continuation of the Karate Kid story, Sony tried to revive the beloved franchise with a modern take on the story that starred Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith. Chan's character, Mr. Han, followed the archetype of Pat Morita's Mr. Miyagi, the star of the original films. While the 2010 Karate Kid tried to capture the spirit of the previous films, it didn't take place in the same story as the one that Mr. Miyagi lived in, so don't expect to see its stars ever appear on Cobra Kai.
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Beef’: ‘Minari’ Director Lee Isaac Chung Will Reportedly Reteam With Steven Yeun For Netflix/A24’s Series

2021 has been a great year for Steven Yeun. The former “Walking Dead” actor has continued his quest to choose better and better projects, especially this year, with “Minari” earning raves and awards recognition, then later with “Invincible,” the acclaimed Amazon animated series. Now, it would appear 2022 might actually be even bigger for the actor. And part of that reason is that he’s likely going to reteam with his “Minari” filmmaker, Lee Isaac Chung, on one of the most anticipated series in development, “Beef.”
TV & VIDEOS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLUE BEETLE Star Xolo Maridueña On Prepping For His DCEU Role And His "Awesome" Superhero Suit

Xolo Maridueña has made a name for himself kicking ass in Netflix's Cobra Kai, but his biggest role yet will come in DC Comics movie Blue Beetle. Originally scheduled for an HBO Max premiere, it was recently confirmed that Jaime Reyes' live-action debut will arrive in theaters on August 18, 2023, when director Angel Manuel Soto will give the character the big screen treatment he deserves.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

A Scott Pilgrim Anime Series? I Hope It Gets The Green Light

Scott Pilgrim is a graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley that was turned into a movie, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, back in 2010. Back in 2020, there were talks about a possibility of a sequel that, sadly, didn’t happen. But now, we might be getting a Scott Pilgrim anime series from Netflix and the Universal Studio Group division, UCP. O’Malley will be writing, showrunning, and executive producing with BenDavid Grabinski. Fingers crossed.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Danielle Brooks Kept a List of Comic Book Characters That Looked Like Her — Until the Movies Came Out

Superhero movies and TV series have become the “Law & Order” franchise of today: A place where every actor on the vast spectrum of recognizability will almost certainly end up at one point or another. And despite admitting to not being a comics person before her role on HBO Max’s “Peacemaker,” Danielle Brooks recognized that paradigm shift, and started looking for roles that she might be right for if the comic was ever adapted, according to a new interview with Variety. “I used to have a list. I started doing research before getting this part of, like, if I were to...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Series In Development

Based on the graphic novel series by Bryan Lee O’Malley (Seconds) that was adapted into a film starring Michael Cera (Superbad), Scott Pilgrim will be seen again on another platform, in the form of an anime series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The novels centered around Pilgrim – a slacker and member of a garage band who falls head-over-heels for the newly-single Ramona Flowers, but must defeat her seven exes before they can be together.
COMICS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

PEACEMAKER Premiere Review; "Essential Viewing [With] A Career-Best Performance From John Cena"

The Suicide Squad brought a lot of great characters into the DC Extended Universe...most of whom not even the most hardcore of DC Comics fans probably recognised. James Gunn had a few big names to fall back on (like Harley Quinn and King Shark), but for the most part, his movie made use of lesser-known villains like Bloodsport, Ratcatcher, and Peacemaker, and it was all the better for it. While the latter was perhaps the biggest asshole in that iteration of Task Force X, there were glimmers of a richer, more layered character beneath his bravado and quest for peace "at any cost." In HBO Max's Peacemaker, we finally get to explore who Christopher Smith is under the shiny helmet. While redemption for him is still a long way off, the first three episodes of the series deliver the sort of exploration of this character that justifies him getting his own show, all while kicking off this new era of storytelling for Warner Bros. in an exciting way.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batman: Caped Crusader’ Adds Comics Author Ed Brubaker to Creative Team (Exclusive)

Acclaimed comics author Ed Brubaker has joined the creative team behind Batman: Caped Crusader, the animated series in the works at HBO Max and Cartoon Network. Award-winning animation veteran Bruce Timm is showrunning and exec producing the series, which also has executive producers J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, the director behind the upcoming Warner Bros. tentpole The Batman. James Tucker is co-exec producer. Brubaker is running the writers room along with Timm and is acting as Timm’s right hand. He is also earning an exec producer credit on the show, which The Hollywood Reporter has learned will have a 10-episode first season....
COMICS
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

ALIEN Showrunner Noah Hawley Shares Intriguing New Details On Upcoming FX Series

Ridley Scott's Alien and James Cameron's more action-packed follow-up are undeniable classics, but it wouldn't be unfair to say that the franchise has declined in quality over the years. There was a lot of excitement when Scott decided to revisit the world he created back in 2012, and while Prometheus did take things in a bold new direction, it wasn't the terrifying return to form Xenomorph fans were hooping for (the less said about Alien: Covenant the better).
TV SERIES

