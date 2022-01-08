SCOTT PILGRIM Netflix Animated Series In The Works With Creator Bryan Lee O'Malley On Board

The Suicide Squad brought a lot of great characters into the DC Extended Universe...most of whom not even the most hardcore of DC Comics fans probably recognised. James Gunn had a few big names to fall back on (like Harley Quinn and King Shark), but for the most part, his movie made use of lesser-known villains like Bloodsport, Ratcatcher, and Peacemaker, and it was all the better for it. While the latter was perhaps the biggest asshole in that iteration of Task Force X, there were glimmers of a richer, more layered character beneath his bravado and quest for peace "at any cost." In HBO Max's Peacemaker, we finally get to explore who Christopher Smith is under the shiny helmet. While redemption for him is still a long way off, the first three episodes of the series deliver the sort of exploration of this character that justifies him getting his own show, all while kicking off this new era of storytelling for Warner Bros. in an exciting way.

