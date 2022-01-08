ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Review: Alfred Giraud Voyage French Malt Whisky

By Christopher Null
drinkhacker.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn late 2020, the Giraud family made its move from Cognac to whisky, dropping two expressions that proved that France can work with grains (almost) as well as it can with grapes. Now Alfred Giraud is back with a third French malt whisky expression, Voyage. Voyage is the first...

www.drinkhacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
elitetraveler.com

The Perth Pear by Dewar’s Scotch Whisky

Cocktail of the Week: The Perth Pear pays homage to Dewar’s birthplace, Perth in Scotland. It’s New Year’s Eve and, at the time of writing, further restrictions were looming as a result of a surge in Covid-19 cases. So, this week’s cocktail recipe has two measurements — one recipe serves 12 guests, and one recipe has measurements for a single serving. For extra flair (and if you are organized!) dehydrate the pear garnish.
DRINKS
elitetraveler.com

The Finest Rare Whisky and Spirit Releases of 2021

From $50 bottles to $50,000 crystal decanters, the demand for fine, rare and limited-edition whisky and spirits continued to grow at pace in 2021. As an investment, the rarest Scotch whisky bottles continue to offer dizzying returns with other spirits like Irish whiskey, rum and tequila riding on its coattails.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Johnnie Walker Blue Label Ghost & Rare Pittyvaich

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Diageo. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Rampur Asāva Indian Single Malt Cabernet Sauvignon Finish

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Rampur Distillery. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whiskies#Malts#Voyage#Food Drink#Beverages#French
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Ardbeg 19-Years-Old Traigh Bhan (Batch 3)

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Ardbeg. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Dogfish Head Let’s Get Lost American Single Malt

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Dogfish Head. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Diageo Scotch Whisky Distillers Editions 2021

Not to be confused with the far more expensive Diageo Special Edition Releases, Diageo’s Distillers Edition whiskies are more accessible (read: affordable) but also released on a (mostly) annual basis. While normally we see these a bit randomly, this year we were fortunate to receive the full collection of 2021 Distillers Editions, six whiskies in total from some of the biggest names in Scotch — each of which was sent with a companion candle created with the respective whisky.
DRINKS
liquor.com

GlenDronach Revival 15 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky Review

GlenDronach Revival 15-year-old single malt scotch whisky is a revamped expression of the original spirit. It’s a great sherried malt for newbies and aficionados alike. Awards Gold, 2021 International Wine & Spirits Competition; Best In Show Whiskey, 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
food24.com

Whisky revenge cocktail

As you to get comfortable with this sweet, wholesome elixir, then BOOM! You’re pierced with a sharp stabbing to your tastebuds. Add apples into a blender along with sugar snap peas, sugar, water and lime juice. Once blended, strain the mixture. To make the red wine reduction:. Add red...
DRINKS
Phoenix New Times

Café Review: A French Legend Revisited

There was a time French cuisine was the pinnacle of American cooking. But the generations have changed, and now we eat more widely and casually. The idea of French food today has taken on an air, almost like that of classical poetry, medieval history, or black-and-white photography. It feels like it belongs to the past.
PHOENIX, AZ
drinkhacker.com

Review: Wines of Ancient Peaks, 2022 Releases

We’re back with Paso Robles’ Ancient Peaks, with a pair of newly released reds, each intended for wintertime sipping. Let’s dig in. 2019 Ancient Peaks Merlot Paso Robles Santa Margarita Ranch – Very dry, the fruit on this wine feels like a shadow of what it should be. Notes of green herbs and fresh grass are pleasant, but they need something red and juicy to back them up. The hints of dried cherries and tangerine peel don’t quite get the job done. B- / $20 [BUY IT NOW FROM DRIZLY]
thewhiskeywash.com

Whiskey Review: Westward Whiskey American Single Malt Tempranillo Cask

Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Westward Whiskey. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Bladnoch Pure Scot Signature, Samsara, and Adela

Now more than 200 years old, the Lowlands-located Bladnoch recently revamped its core range, adding a variety of new spirits to its permanent catalog along with numerous special editions. Today we’re looking at a trio of these whiskies, including one of the distillery’s two new mass-market blends, bottled under the Pure Scot label.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend Rye

This latest limited-edition release from George Dickel flew a bit under the radar this fall, but it’s got quite the backstory. Dubbed George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend Rye, this is, as the name suggests, a collaboration between Tennessee’s George Dickel and Leopold Bros, a Colorado distillery that was one of the earliest craft trailblazers and whose pioneering spirits I’m embarrassed to say we have yet to review here at Drinkhacker. (Todd, if you’re reading this, give us a call!) Founder and distiller Todd Leopold and Dickel’s Nicole Austin are apparently friends outside of work, and he pitched her on the idea to create this limited edition blend in hopes of “challenging the status quo for rye offerings on the market.”
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: 2019 Landmark Vineyards Pinot Noir – Overlook and Grand Detour

Two new pinot noirs from Landmark — one from Paso Robles, one from the Sonoma Coast — both from the 2019 vintage. Ready or not:. 2019 Landmark Vineyards Overlook Pinot Noir – Classic Paso Robles pinot, rich with notes of macerated cherries, fresh currants, and an herbal quality that sprinkles in notes of rosemary and thyme as the wine develops on the palate. Light notes of dark chocolate and toffee give the finish a slightly sweet bent. Great balance throughout. A- / $27.
SONOMA, CA
thewhiskeywash.com

Whisky Review: Suntory Whisky Toki

Editor’s Note: This whisky was provided to us as a review sample by Beam-Suntory. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Batiste Rhum Silver and Gold

To start, what is the difference between rum and rhum? Rum is the larger category and includes all distilled spirits that use sugarcane as the source material. Most rums, however, are made by distilling molasses. Rhum is generally short for “rhum agricole” (French for “agricultural rum”) refers exclusively to rums...
DRINKS
liquor.com

Aberlour A’Bunadh Single Malt Scotch Whisky Review

Aberlour A’Bunadh single malt scotch is a lovely, rich, and complex sherry-cask-aged Speyside area single malt with a spice-driven nose. Awards Double Gold, International Spirits Challenge Awards 2020; Gold, San Francisco World Spirits Competition Awards 2021.
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Belvedere Organic Infusions Vodka, Complete Lineup

In case you missed it, the big trend in vodka today is more complex infusions that eschew artificial flavors for real botanicals. In the case of Belvedere, it recently dropped a trio of Organic Infusions, each made with “100% organic fruits, spices and botanicals for flavor extraction, relying on the beauty of natural, simple ingredients to shine through without any artificial additives.”
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy