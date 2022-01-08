Review: Alfred Giraud Voyage French Malt Whisky

This latest limited-edition release from George Dickel flew a bit under the radar this fall, but it’s got quite the backstory. Dubbed George Dickel x Leopold Bros Collaboration Blend Rye, this is, as the name suggests, a collaboration between Tennessee’s George Dickel and Leopold Bros, a Colorado distillery that was one of the earliest craft trailblazers and whose pioneering spirits I’m embarrassed to say we have yet to review here at Drinkhacker. (Todd, if you’re reading this, give us a call!) Founder and distiller Todd Leopold and Dickel’s Nicole Austin are apparently friends outside of work, and he pitched her on the idea to create this limited edition blend in hopes of “challenging the status quo for rye offerings on the market.”

DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO