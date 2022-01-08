ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tushka Defeats Boswell 47-30 to Advance to Consolation Championship

By Kinsey Lee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSHKA, Okla. (KTEN) - Tushka takes down Boswell...

5newsonline.com

Hogs down Mizzou 83-73 for first conference win of the season

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Razorback women's basketball team raced out to a big lead on Sunday against Missouri and never looked back. Arkansas shot 41% from beyond the arc, hitting 11 threes, propelling the Hogs to a 83-73 victory at Bud Walton Arena for the team's first conference win of the season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Columbia Missourian

Defensive woes harm MU in Arkansas defeat

Against Auburn, Missouri women's basketball played from behind and had a much-needed momentum shift to give it the edge in overtime. In Bud Walton Arena on Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against the Razorbacks, the Tigers couldn't conjure a miracle to overcome as much as a 20-point deficit. The key difference...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
#Consolation#Kten#Tigers
vicksburgnews.com

WC defeated Pearl 64-47 on Friday

Warren Central High School boy’s basketball team took care of business in their season opener on Friday in a 64-47 win over Pearl. Gaylon Turner led the way scoring 25 points and adding four assists. Taylor Mitchell also had a good performance with 15 points and seven assists, while Gary Fisher added 11 points with eight rebounds.
PEARL, MS
Sports Illustrated

One Team Has a Clear Crowd Advantage at the National Title Game

It's an SEC affair in Indianapolis on Monday night as Alabama faced Georgia, but one team appears to have a substantial crowd advantage. The Bulldogs sported a sizable advantage in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium, per numerous reports. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde noted the crowd outside the stadium featured significantly more Georgia fans, while SI's Ross Dellenger added the ticket split was close to 65% Georgia fans. Indianapolis felt more like Athens than Tuscaloosa at kickoff by most accounts.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC 26 WGBA

Pulaski native joins Team USA Olympic Team

29-year-old Deedra Irwin from Pulaski placed 15th in today's race in the IBU Cup in Osrblie, Slovakia shooting 0,1. That moved her into the top qualifier from all of her trial races. Irwin will be heading to the winter Olympics with Team USA.
PULASKI, WI

