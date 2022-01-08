Tushka Defeats Boswell 47-30 to Advance to Consolation Championship

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) – The scenery off Kapalua suggests a chill vibe. The scoreboard at the Sentry Tournament of Champions delivered a clear message to get a move on it. Cameron Smith took that to heart Friday. Smith opened with two straight bogeys to not only lose his one-shot lead, but fall completely off the […]
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — The Razorback women's basketball team raced out to a big lead on Sunday against Missouri and never looked back. Arkansas shot 41% from beyond the arc, hitting 11 threes, propelling the Hogs to a 83-73 victory at Bud Walton Arena for the team's first conference win of the season.
Against Auburn, Missouri women's basketball played from behind and had a much-needed momentum shift to give it the edge in overtime. In Bud Walton Arena on Sunday in Fayetteville, Arkansas, against the Razorbacks, the Tigers couldn't conjure a miracle to overcome as much as a 20-point deficit. The key difference...
Warren Central High School boy’s basketball team took care of business in their season opener on Friday in a 64-47 win over Pearl. Gaylon Turner led the way scoring 25 points and adding four assists. Taylor Mitchell also had a good performance with 15 points and seven assists, while Gary Fisher added 11 points with eight rebounds.
Cody Ellis got off to a hot start and didn’t slow down much scoring 30 points for Pawnee, but Calvary came away the winner with a 59-43 victory. Calvary will play top seeded Athens on Tuesday at 5 pm in the quarterfinals.
JOPLIN, Mo. – (WATCH) Joplin tops Francis Howell 69-60 Friday night to move on to the Kaminsky Classic championship game at Joplin High School. All Wright scores 35 points for the Eagles, including 14 in the 3rd quarter. Always Wright adds 23 for Joplin. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS...
INDIANAPOLIS — Alabama could have to complete the remaining two and a half quarters of the national championship against Georgia without their star receiver.
On a 1st-and-10 from the 25, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young hit a wide-open Jameson Williams for a 40-yard gain down the middle. Williams made a cut inside and went down,...
Eight games into last season, the Carlynton boys basketball team was 4-0 in Section 2-2A, 7-1 overall. The Cougars finished the regular season in second place with a record of 12-4 and were the No. 7 seed in the 23-team Class 2A playoffs. Carlynton was stunned in the first round...
It's an SEC affair in Indianapolis on Monday night as Alabama faced Georgia, but one team appears to have a substantial crowd advantage. The Bulldogs sported a sizable advantage in attendance at Lucas Oil Stadium, per numerous reports. Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde noted the crowd outside the stadium featured significantly more Georgia fans, while SI's Ross Dellenger added the ticket split was close to 65% Georgia fans. Indianapolis felt more like Athens than Tuscaloosa at kickoff by most accounts.
The MDI Boys Basketball Team went down to Winslow Saturday afternoon, January 8th coming back to the Island with their 1st victory of the season, an upset win over the Winslow Black Raiders 60-47. MDI led 14-11 in the 1st Quarter but Winslow battled to take a 29-26 lead at...
29-year-old Deedra Irwin from Pulaski placed 15th in today's race in the IBU Cup in Osrblie, Slovakia shooting 0,1. That moved her into the top qualifier from all of her trial races. Irwin will be heading to the winter Olympics with Team USA.
