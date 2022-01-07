ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge Public Health Department Urges COVID-19 Booster Shots

As of the first week of January 2022, 89% of the Cambridge population had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 74% were fully vaccinated.

Many Cambridge residents are now eligible for booster shots, including children age 12 and older. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported this week that 38% of Cambridge residents have received a booster. With the Omicron variant widely circulating, the Cambridge Public Health Department urges you to get this additional dose. In the face of increasing cases in the community, the additional protection provided by the booster is critical to stopping the spread of COVID-19. Booster eligibility depends upon which vaccine you received initially:

  • Pfizer: It’s been at least 5 months since your second dose and you’re 12 or older
  • Moderna: It’s been at least 6 months since your second dose and you’re 18 or older
  • Johnson & Johnson: Its been at least 2 months since your first dose and you’re 18 or older

Individuals 18+ can receive any brand of booster. For adolescents and teens aged 12 - 17, only the Pfizer booster is approved.

There are several options for getting booster shots. You can visit VaxFinder to search for locations by zip code.

Appointments can be made at many nearby locations, including:

  • Cambridge Health Alliance Somerville Vaccine Center
  • CVS (multiple locations)
  • Walgreens (multiple locations)
  • CambridgeSide Mall, Cambridge. The City of Cambridge is hosting three January booster clinics for individuals age 18 or older who live or work in Cambridge. These clinics will offer Moderna vaccines.

Walk-ins:

Tufts Medical Center, Boston is offering walk-in appointments Monday - Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

