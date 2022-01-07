Daily Log 1.6.2022

Cambridge Police Daily Log: January 6th, 2022

Type #

Date & Time

01/06/202208:50

INCIDENT 22000102-1

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE / EOD INVESTIGATION

BROADWAY

Cambridge Police Explosive Ordnance Unit responded for two unattended suitcases in a garage. Upon arrival, the suitcases were investigated and cleared. The bags were determined to be empty and not a threat.

01/06/202209:52

INCIDENT 22000103-1

MEMORIAL DR

An employee at a Memorial Drive business reported being assaulted by an unidentified customer.

01/06/202210:08

INCIDENT 22000104-1

LARCENY OVER $1200 C266 S30

RICE ST

A Rice St resident called Cambridge Police Teleserve to report a larceny. An unknown suspect(s) purchased an iPhone and an Apple Watch through her cellphone account.

01/06/202210:47

INCIDENT 22000105-1

MOTOR VEH, LARCENY OF C266 S28

BROAD CANAL WAY

An East Boston resident reports that his motor vehicle was stolen from the corner of Broad Canal Way and Main Street when he briefly left vehicle running and unattended while he delivered some packages. Cambridge Police conducted a search of the immediate area for stolen motor vehicle with negative results.

01/06/202210:49

INCIDENT 22000106-1

BREAK INTO DEPOSITORY C266 S16

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A resident entered the Cambridge Police Central Square reporting station and informed Officers that a male had just stolen a pocketbook from the employee area of a pharmacy and was now attempting to escape. Officers stopped a male party matching that description on Bishop Allen Drive. After further investigation, it was found that the male entered the back employee area of the business, which is alarmed. Scott Mothersil, 29, 1277 Massachusetts Avenue in Boston, was placed under arrest for Breaking into a Depository and Larceny from a Building.

01/06/202211:04

INCIDENT 22000107-1

TRAFFIC INVESTIGATIONS

BROADWAY

The Cambridge Police documented a motor vehicle crash on Broadway. Both operators declined injuries.

01/06/202211:31

INCIDENT 22000109-1

IDENTITY FRAUD

PUTNAM AVE

A Cambridge resident called Cambridge Police Teleserve to report identity fraud. The victim called a wireless and an unknown person(s) opened a cell phone account and purchased items valued at $1,293.00.

01/06/202211:52

INCIDENT 22000110-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

CAMBRIDGE ST

A commercial establishment from Inman Square called Cambridge Police Teleserve to report a larceny. In the past month, photographs were stolen off the walls.

01/06/202212:19

INCIDENT 22000112-1

LEAVE SCENE OF PROPERTY DAMAGE C90 S24

ALEWIFE BROOK PKWY

A Canadian resident called Cambridge Police TeleServe to report a hit and run property damage. Her vehicle was parked in a department store parking lot. The vehicle was stuck on January 4, 2022 between 2-3 p.m. There was minor damage to the passenger rear.

01/06/202212:46

INCIDENT 22000111-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

GREEN ST

Cambridge Police received a larceny report.

01/06/202213:30

INCIDENT 22000113-1

LARCENY OVER $1200 BY SINGLE SCHEME C266 S30(1)

WALDEN ST

A Cambridge resident called Cambridge Police TeleServe to report a larceny. The victim was scammed out of $2,000 while attempting to sell his vehicle online.

01/06/202214:44

INCIDENT 22000114-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

ALBANY ST

A resident reported a past larceny at the Central Square Reporting Station. Specifically, the reporting party/victim's cell phone was stolen from a local shelter within the past month.

01/06/202217:59

INCIDENT 22000120-1

LARCENY UNDER $1200 C266 S30(1)

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

A Massachusetts Avenue resident reports a larceny of a cellphone.

01/06/202218:10

INCIDENT 22000121-1

SHOPLIFTING BY CONCEALING MDSE, 2ND OFF. C266 S30A

MASSACHUSETTS AVE

Thomas McCann, 37, 292 Whiting Street in Hingham, was arrested on Green Street and charged with Shoplifting by Concealment and Possession of a Class A Substance. McCann was observed by Loss Prevention at a department store concealing numerous electronic items in a duffel bag and exiting the store without paying. McCann was stopped by Officers a short distance way and the stolen merchandise, with a value of $270, was recovered. A search of McCann also revealed a baggy of suspected Fentanyl. McCann was also found to have 9 warrants for his arrest.

01/06/202218:14

INCIDENT 22000122-1

IDENTITY FRAUD

ACACIA ST

An Acacia Street resident reports Identity Fraud.

01/06/202220:42

INCIDENT 22000123-1

LARCENY FROM BUILDING C266 S20

ROGERS ST

A Rogers Street resident reports a larceny from a building.

01/06/202223:53

INCIDENT 22000124-1

FIREARM, DISCHARGE WITHIN 500 FT OF BLDG C269 S12E

BISHOP ALLEN DR

Cambridge Police responded to School Street for a report of gunshots. After an investigation officers discovered multiple shell casings in the road.