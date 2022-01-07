ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Resources for Unsheltered Residents

Cambridge has a network of homeless service providers, faith-based partners, and public services that coordinate efforts during extreme weather conditions.

Winter storms and extreme temperatures pose a severe risk to the safety and health of people remaining outdoors. If you see someone on the street and are concerned about them, please contact the FirstStep Street Outreach team at 617-592-6895 or Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300. Please call 911 if there’s a medical emergency.

Anonymous tips may also be sent via text message to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message.

The Winter Warming Center is a welcoming and safe drop-in center where unsheltered adults can spend the night and be safe from the environmental hazards of the street during the winter months. The Warming Center is located in the basement of the Cambridge Senior Center (806 Massachusetts Ave.). Guests use the entrance on Green Street to access the building.

For the 2021-2022 season, which runs December 1, 2021 through May 1, 2022, the Warming Center will be available from 7:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. seven days a week for adults experiencing homelessness to access a safe space, beverages and a hot meal, bathrooms, and the ability to rest on a yoga mat on the floor.

At all times, the maximum number of individuals allowed in the Warming Center will be 30 people in order to comply with social distancing and public health guidelines. When guests arrive, they will be asked to stay on site, will receive a health screening and safety check, and will store their personal belongings. Staff and guests are required to wear masks inside the Warming Center.

For more information, visit the Winter Warming Center webpage.

Cambridge is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, and part of the Boston metropolitan area as a major suburb of Boston. As of July 2019, it was the fifth most populous city in the state, behind Boston, Worcester, Springfield, and Lowell. According to the 2010 Census, the city's population was 105,162.

