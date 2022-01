Rapid take-home antigen tests have become scarce during the holiday season as people worried about spreading COVID-19 search for quick ways to detect the virus. Tests can be purchased at many pharmacies (although good luck finding them), but Coloradans can also apply to get free tests from the Colorado Department of Public Health, though its inventory is also limited. When applying, people are asked to submit test results through an online portal – regardless of its outcome.

