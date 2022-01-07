ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daniel Craig Knew How He Wanted to End James Bond Tenure in 2006

By Martin Kielty
 3 days ago
Daniel Craig revealed he’d known how he wanted his tenure as James Bond to end as far back as 2006. No Time to Die is the actor's fifth and final appearance as 007, after he was persuaded to play the role one more time for the franchise’s 25th title. In a...

CinemaBlend

No Time To Die's Naomie Harris Has A Great Idea On Who Should Become James Bond's Next Moneypenny

The future of 007 is still up in the air, after the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die saw an explosive ending to the Daniel Craig era. Now the board is primed to be reset, and not just when it comes to 007 himself. We still don’t know if or how the MI6 family will return in Bond 26, and there’s plenty of room for new blood in the series. Should that apply to Naomie Harris’ role in the franchise, she has a great idea on who should become James Bond’s next Moneypenny.
CNET

Tom Holland pitched a James Bond film but turned it into Uncharted instead

Last year closed out with two series-capping blockbusters in two of the most iconic franchises of all time: The current era of the James Bond films came to an end with No Time to Die, and Marvel's comic hero served up a billion-dollar hit with Spider-Man: No Way Home. Spider-star Tom Holland wanted to swing from one to the other, pitching himself as a young James Bond -- but when that didn't work, the idea planted the seed for an Uncharted movie.
Variety

Tom Holland Failed to Pitch Young James Bond Movie: ‘I Don’t Think 007 Estate Was Interested’

The search for the next James Bond following Daniel Craig’s exit after “No Time to Die” will begin later this year, but it turns out “Spider-Man” actor Tom Holland already tried to pitch where 007 should go next. Speaking to Total Film magazine ahead of the release of Sony’s video game adaptation “Uncharted,” Holland revealed he pitched the studio on a James Bond origin story movie in which the world’s most famous spy would be a young man just starting out in the world of high-stakes espionage. “I had a meeting, after or during ‘Spider-Man 2’ [‘Spider Man: Far From Home’],...
Cinema Blend

Even Naomie Harris Thought No Time To Die’s Shocking Ending Was Going To Change For The Final Film

Warning: spoilers for No Time To Die are in play. If you haven’t seen the film yet, and want to go in surprised, turn back now. After finishing his mission in No Time To Die, Daniel Craig’s James Bond is faced with one final decision. It’s something that fans and critics alike couldn’t believe actually happened, and if you ask people about the dramatic conclusion to the 25th 007 film, some still aren’t sure what actually happened on screen took place. Those feelings echo the reactions of some of the film’s cast when they first read the script. Even Naomie Harris, Ms. Moneypenny herself, thought the film’s shocking ending was going be changed in the final edit.
Outsider.com

James Bond Owner Opens Up About the Emotional End to ‘No Time to Die’

Barbara Broccoli, owner of James Bond, revealed the behind-the-scenes processes that went into the emotional and surprising end of No Time to Die. Broccoli inherited the rights to James Bond along with her brother, Michael G. Wilson. The two have both been involved with the franchise since their father, Albert Broccoli, died in 1996.
ComicBook

No Time to Die: Daniel Craig Confirms Shocking James Bond Finale Was His Idea All Along

James Bond has been a major component of action movies for decades, with a number of different performers all carrying on the mantle, but for Daniel Craig's final outing as the character in No Time to Die, Bond was given an adventure he had never faced before: his own fatal sacrifice. With the character never being given such a definitive sendoff, audiences are still grappling with that film's finale and what it means for the franchise's future, but Craig himself recently confirmed that it was his wish from the early days of his tenure to be killed in his final film.
KEEL is a Shreveport Bossier City Radio station bringing breaking news and trending talk to the region.

