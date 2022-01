That’s the result of a new study involving language and canines. Hungarian researchers used MRI technology to scan the brain activity of 18 dogs when a voice read to them in a language they knew, one they hadn’t heard, and in gibberish. Those brain scans showed different parts of the brain responded when the animals were spoken to in a language they knew, versus one they had never heard. They also showed the dogs could tell a difference between words they haven’t heard…and meaningless gibberish.

ANIMALS ・ 10 HOURS AGO