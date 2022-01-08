NICE Recommends First Smartphone-Based ECG For The Detection Of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) For People With Suspected Paroxysmal AF In An Ambulatory Monitoring Setting
– AliveCor’s KardiaMobile® is the only personal electrocardiogram (ECG) to be recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for use within the NHS[1]. – NICE’s positive recommendation[1] offers patients and physicians across England and Wales access to a medical-grade ECG to support at...aithority.com
Comments / 0