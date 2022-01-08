ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NICE Recommends First Smartphone-Based ECG For The Detection Of Atrial Fibrillation (AF) For People With Suspected Paroxysmal AF In An Ambulatory Monitoring Setting

Cover picture for the article– AliveCor’s KardiaMobile® is the only personal electrocardiogram (ECG) to be recommended by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) for use within the NHS[1]. – NICE’s positive recommendation[1] offers patients and physicians across England and Wales access to a medical-grade ECG to support at...

healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Inverse

Study nails down a link between vitamin D and heart health

All it took was health histories, blood samples, and genetic profiles from 295,788 people. One hundred years ago, doctors linked rickets, a childhood disease of weak bones that had become an epidemic in smoggy cities, to industrialization’s deleterious effect on sunlight and in turn, vitamin D. Today, a century later, scientists are still trying to understand how vitamin D influences health, but a new study offers some clues to the vitamin’s role in one vital organ.
HEALTH
Medscape News

Type 2 Diabetes Increases Risk of Adult Mortality

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. UK residents with type 2 diabetes had a significantly higher mortality rate compared with people without diabetes. This excess risk increased with the age at diagnosis. The mortality hazard from...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Press

Adagio Medical Announces Successful First-In-Human Cases of Pulsed Field Cryoablation for Treatment of Atrial Fibrillation

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adagio Medical, Inc., a leading innovator in catheter ablation technologies for atrial fibrillation (AF) and ventricular tachycardia (VT), today announced first-in-human cases of pulsed field cryoablation (PFCA) for the treatment of atrial fibrillation (AF). The cases were performed at Medicover Hospital, Warsaw, Poland by Dr. Pawel Derejko, Head of the Department of Cardiology at Medicover and Dr. Atul Verma, MD, FRCPC, Director of Arrhythmia Services at Southlake Regional Medical Centre, Newmarket, Ontario, Canada, and an Associate Professor at the University of Toronto. The patients, a 32-year-old man with paroxysmal AF and a 60-year-old man with persistent AF underwent successful pulmonary vein and posterior wall isolation using a dedicated PFCA catheter powered by the proprietary Adagio iCLAS™ cryoablation and pulsed field ablation (PFA) consoles.
HEALTH SERVICES
healio.com

Robotic magnetic navigation may reduce silent cerebral embolism risk after AF ablation

Compared with manual contact catheters, robotic magnetic navigation reduced risk for silent cerebral embolism after atrial fibrillation ablation procedures, researchers reported in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine. The researchers analyzed 166 patients with paroxysmal or persistent AF who underwent pulmonary vein isolation with manual contact catheters or robotic magnetic navigation technology...
HEALTH
ClarkCountyToday

Report: Two more deaths from heart failure following Pfizer vaccine

Port Townsend Free Press report offers more insight into possible adverse effects of COVID vaccinations. Editor’s note – This story was first reported by the Port Townsend Free Press and is published here with permission of its editorial team. All images and content are courtesy of the Port Townsend Free Press.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Does edible cannabis increase risk of blood clots or strokes?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 64-year-old male and consider myself active and healthy despite my health history for the past seven years. I suffer from Crohn’s disease and primary sclerosing cholangitis. In July 2019 I was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, and in July of 2020 I had a stroke, treated in a timely manner with TPA. I have no residual effects from the stroke. I will, about two to three times a month, take an edible cannabis to help me sleep or deal with a Crohn’s episode. My primary care provider does not like me taking any edible cannabis, as he says it is proven to lead to strokes and blood clots. What are your thoughts on edible cannabis leading to strokes or blood clots? -- B.G.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Electrical Cardioversion Procedure: Risk of Acute Ischemic Stroke in Atrial Fibrillation

Four weeks of anticoagulation therapy after an electrical cardioversion procedure (ECV) in patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) is suggested by current guidelines to reduce the risk of stroke. However, according to a study published in the International Journal of Cardiology, there is a lack of recent data on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) risk and timing after ECV for AF.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
docwirenews.com

Comparing Hot Balloon and Cryoballoon Ablation for Atrial Fibrillation

According to a study in Frontiers in Cardiovascular Medicine, alternative balloon-based approaches are effective ablations for atrial fibrillation (AFib), and offer advantages over conventional catheter ablation techniques. Lead author, Dr. Xinyi Peng, and colleagues asserted that different characteristics between these types of ablation, such as hot balloon ablation (HBA) and cyroballoon ablation (CBA), are not well understood. Thus, Dr. Peng and his team conducted a meta-analysis and came to the opinion that both HBA and CBA were effective ablations for AFib, and that they yielded comparable outcomes.
HEALTH
pharmacytimes.com

Study Reveals Prevalence of Condition That Causes Type 2 Diabetes, High Blood Pressure

These lumps can relate to the overproduction of hormones, including the stress steroid hormone cortisol, which can lead to T2D and high blood pressure. Changes are needed for health care policy following research that shows the impact of a condition associated with benign tumors that can lead to type 2 diabetes (T2D) and high blood pressure, according to scientists at the University of Birmingham.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Rise in autoimmune diseases linked to popularity of fast food in Western diets

Experts believe that the high volume of processed food in Western diets may be leading to a rise in autoimmune disease throughout the world.Scientists from the Francis Crick Institute in London say that more people are suffering because their immune systems are unable to differentiate between healthy cells and outside micro-organisms that have invaded the body.James Lee and Carola Vinuesa, both group leaders at the biomedical research institute, are leading two separate research groups that are aiming to help identify what the exact causes of autoimmune disease are.Autoimmune diseases occur when the body’s natural defence system becomes confused and mistakenly...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Study reveals factors which influence unhealthy ageing in middle aged women

Researchers have pinpointed the factors which can influence whether or not a middle aged women ages healthily as she enters retirement.Experts said there are a number of factors which can influence a 55-year old woman’s health for the next decade.Researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital in the US studied various variables to establish whether any are linked to “clinically important declines in physical health” over a 10-year period, starting when a woman turns 55.Whether or not they smoke;Their weight;How educated they are;Any other illnesses including diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure, and osteoarthritis;If they have 'clinically significant' depression; andIf they...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Covid news - latest: ‘Deltacron’ likely from lab contamination and UK records 142,224 new cases

The apparent Covid strain known as ‘Deltacron’ is likely the result of laboratory contamination, scientists have said.Fears emerged over the weekend that the Omicron and Delta variants had merged in a so-called recombination event — when two variants infect a patient to produce a new viral offspring.It has now been suggested that fragments of Omicron were accidentally inserted into Delta’s genetic make-up during sequencing to identify a Covid variant infection. This is a common error that can occur in any laboratory, said Aris Katzourakis, a professor of evolution and genomics at Oxford University.It comes as a total of 142,224...
SCIENCE

